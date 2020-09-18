Marvel Reveals First Look at Devil Hulk (Exclusive)

✖

The Immortal Hulk has introduced several aspects of Bruce Banner's personality and even those who claimed the Hulk name first, but none of those introductions have had as drastic an effect on Bruce or the Marvel Universe as Devil Hulk. Over the course of the series, writer Al Ewing has revealed the Devil Hulk is all of the destructive and at times even evil parts of Banner combined with all that genius intellect, and as such he is one of the biggest threats the Marvel Universe has ever faced. Devil Hulk has had a huge effect on the series thus far, but we have yet to actually see what this lethal force looks like, but all that will change with The Immortal Hulk #38, and we've got your exclusive first look below.

Devil Hulk has had a large influence on Bruce throughout the series, but we've never seen Devil Hulk in person. We get our first look at the destructive force below, and while most of Devil Hulk is covered in restraints, you can see part of his face through the helmet.

The eyes are glowing red and are similar to a snake. In fact, much of the design appears to be based on snakes, as the skin around the eyes has that same texture, though you can see part of the skin is covered by a thicker exterior.

(Photo: Marvel)

The image stars with that closeup of the eyes and then cuts to the outside showing the extreme restraints containing Devil Hulk. We then see from Devil Hulk's point of view as he watches Hulk outside, and we cannot wait to see what happens next.

Immortal Hulk #38 is written by Al Ewing, drawn by Joe Bennett, inked by Ruy Jose, and colored by Paul Mounts, and you can check out the official description for the issue below.

• He's been chained. He's been suppressed. He doesn't even know if he's real.

• But something is reaching through the Green Door. It wants to hurt Bruce Banner. And when you hurt Banner...

• ...the DEVIL HULK takes it personally.

Rated T+

Immortal Hulk #38 hits comic stores on October 14th.

Are you excited to see the Devil Hulk in all his brutal glory? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!