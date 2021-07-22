Marvel Reveals Major Return in Last of the Marvels

✖

Captain Marvel fans are in for some shocking revelations when The Last of the Marvels kicks off in Captain Marvel #32, and while we don't know many details yet, we do know that it will deal with some aspects of Carol's past that she thought were long buried as well as the Marvel legacy, and with Marvel's latest reveal we now know a major character is making his return in the form of Genis-Vell. That's not the only thing we learned either, as the event's first issue will also feature Kamala Khan teaming up with the Captain.

Captain Marvel #32 kicks off in September, and starts with Carol and Kamala teaming up when "a dark presence from earlier in Thompson's run mysteriously reappears." Fans will remember that during The Last Avenger Carol was trapped inside a twisted version of her suit thanks to Vox Supreme, who very well could be the dark presence it is referring to.

(Photo: Marvel)

Now the nightmare prison has returned but it isn't Carol inside. In fact, from the description below it appears there might be several trapped characters, as the description says "and who else is hiding behind the masks?".

While we don't know their identities yet, we do know that one. of the returning characters will be Genis-Vell, who will return in Captain Marvel #33 in October. We aren't sure what role he will play in the story, but he will undoubtedly shake up things upon his return.

You can check out the Genis-Vell variant cover by artist Gerald Parel in the image above, and you can find tee official description below.

"The Last of the Marvels, the upcoming story arc in writer Kelly Thompson’s hit run on CAPTAIN MARVEL, will kick off this September in CAPTAIN MARVEL #32. The thrilling saga will celebrate the legacy of Captain Marvel and sees Carol teaming up with Kamala Khan when a dark presence from earlier in Thompson’s run mysteriously reappears. Months ago, Carol was trapped inside a twisted version of her own suit. Now the nightmare prison has returned…but it’s not Carol inside

Seen on artist Gerald Parel’s variant cover for October’s CAPTAIN MARVEL #33, the fan-favorite cosmic hero Genis-Vell is back in the first of many shocking reveals. But what role will the son of the original Captain Marvel play in the cosmic conflict? And who else is hiding behind the masks? Find out when “The Last of the Marvels” continues in October!"

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Variant Cover by GERALD PAREL

On Sale 10/6!

Are you excited for The Last of the Marvels? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics and Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!