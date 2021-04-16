Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team in Reign of X Preview

✖

Marvel fans have been anticipating the reveal of the new X-Men team, and thankfully the wait is now officially over. After a fan poll decided the last roster spot, Marvel has revealed the full lineup ahead of the Hellfire Gala, and it is packed with favorites and some unexpected members. The new team consists of Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Professor X, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, Sunfire, and Polaris, and they will be brought to life by writer Gerry Duggan, artist Pepe Larraz, and colorist Marte Gracia. In fact, Marvel went above and beyond for their big debut, having a superstar artist bring to life one character each, and you can check that out in the artwork below.

“It's my privilege and honor to be reteamed with Pepe Larraz as we throw beautiful and deadly threats at the X-Men beginning in July,” Duggan said. “Mutants have saved themselves, and are now going to save the world. Krakoa will grow roots in the capitol of the world, New York City, and the inaugural year will star Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, Sunfire, and Polaris. The threats to Earth will come fast and hit hard, and every page from Pepe and Marte will blow your hair back. See you in July.”

(Photo: Marvel)

The biggest surprises here are Xavier, Synch, Wolverine, and Polaris. Polaris was fan-decided, but I still stand by that Boom Boom would've been a more interesting pick. Synch is an inspired choice though, as is having Xavier play a bigger role in the field under Cyclops' leadership. The most welcome surprise is Wolverine, however, which is Laura and not Logan, and frankly, this should've happened a long time ago, so happy to finally have her as the Wolverine on the core team.

Here's the rundown on which artists worked on each character.

Juann Cabal - Professor X

Carmen Carnero - Marvel Girl

Peach Momoko - Sunfire

Iban Coello - Synch

R.B. Silva - Cyclops

Natacha Bustos - Wolverine

Patrick Gleason - Rogue

Joshua Cassara – Polaris

(Photo: Marvel)

You can find the official description for X-Men #1 below.

The current era of X-Men has evolved mutant storytelling like never before. No longer protecting a world that hates and fears them, the X-Men said goodbye to their dream of coexistence and founded a thriving mutant homeland. But in the aftermath of X of Swords, original X-Men Cyclops and Marvel Girl realized that the world needed its premiere team of mutant super heroes. Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the Marvel Universe, but to the X-Men, things are simple—you do what’s right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. This new team are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they’re up for any battle to protect their people and their home planet.

X-MEN #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Stormbreakers Variant Covers BY JUANN CABAL, CARMEN CARNERO, PEACH MOMOKO, IBAN COELLO, RB SILVA, NATACHA BUSTOS, PATRICK GLEASON, & JOSHUA CASSARA with colors by ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

On Sale 7/7

The team will make their official debut in June's Hellfire Gala, and then they will get their own title when X-Men #1 hits comic stores on July 7th.

What do you think of the new X-Men team? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!