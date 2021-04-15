Marvel Reveals Winner of X-Men Election Fan Vote

Marvel has revealed the winner of the X-Men Election fan vote that determines which new character will join the team. Though it came down to a close run, Lorna Dane/Polaris has been selected at of the ten characters in the running (Banshee, Sunspot, Forge, Tempo, Armor, Boom-Boom, Marrow, Cannonball, and Strong Guy) to earn her spot on the new X-Men team that will debut this June, during the "Hellfire Gala" story arc. Despite how fans may feel about the results, the X-Men Election was undoubtedly a success, arguably generating the most mainstream attention that the X-Men franchise has received, since the "House of X" event of 2019.

Here is the full press release about the results of the X-Men Election, via Marvel Comics:

MARVEL REVEALS THE RESULTS OF THE GROUNDBREAKING X-MEN VOTE

Marvel readers choose Polaris to join the new X-Men team in mega-popular fan election

New York, NY— April 15, 2021 — The results are in! Last month, fans were given the chance to shape X-Men history by voting for the final member of the all-new X-Men team that will debut during June’s Hellfire Gala. Originally announced in X-Men #16, readers were provided a selection of ten different mutant super heroes to select as their choice to join the team. Beating out fellow nominees Strong Guy, Forge, Tempo, Boom-Boom, Marrow, Armor, Cannonball, Sunspot, and Banshee, Polaris has tallied the most votes and will go on to star in Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz’s X-MEN. Launching this July, the series will tell the adventures of the first X-Men team in the age of Krakoa, the bold new era of mutantkind that began in Jonathan Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X.

“The X-Men election was an amazing experience for the whole X-Office,” Editor Jordan D. White said. “All the creators and editors had a blast seeing the fans’ incredible response to this first-of-its-kind event and we were right there along with you rooting for our choices. It was the perfect way to kick off the new X-MEN title.”

The first-ever X-Men election was a huge success, receiving mainstream press and taking social media by storm. Fans everywhere campaigned for their favorite in creative and clever ways resulting in “X-MEN VOTE” trending worldwide on Twitter throughout the election. In the end, Polaris outlasted Banshee and walked away with the victory thanks to a dedicated group of fans eager to see this iconic hero step up in the franchise’s upcoming flagship title. Here were the final results:

Polaris Banshee Sunspot Forge Tempo Armor Boom-Boom Marrow Cannonball Strong Guy

Created by comic book legends Arnold Drake and Jim Steranko, Polaris debuted in 1968’s X-Men #49. Joining the team in the tailend of the Silver Age, Lorna Dane became a recurring character in later years before returning to the spotlight in Peter David’s classic run on X-Factor. The daughter of Magneto, Polaris inherited her father’s powerful magnetic abilities and has used them countless times in some of mutantkind’s fiercest battles. The character currently stars in Leah Williams and David Baldeón’s X-Factor where she uses her expertise to solve Krakoa’s most pressing mysteries. Now, she’ll join Cyclops and Jean Grey in becoming chosen champions of mutantkind and the world.

“Pepe and I are thrilled to have Polaris aboard this year's X-Men team. Leah and David made her shine in X-Factor, and we're going to make sure she continues to rock in X-MEN,” Duggan promises. “The outline is done and dusted, and every member of the team is going to have their issue not just to be the coolest mutant, but the most important character in the Marvel Universe for one month. Can't wait for you to join us. Hope you survive the experience.”

Visit Marvel.com to check out a series of short comics showcasing characters’ reactions to the outcome written by Zeb Wells. And stay tuned tomorrow when the full lineup of the X-Men team is unveiled!