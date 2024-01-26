Whosoever holds this trademark, if he be worthy, shall possess the likeness of Thor. The Marvel Age of comics is over. The Roxxon Age of Comixx has begun. Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo's Immortal Thor #4 revealed that Roxxon Energy Corporation CEO Dario Agger — a.k.a. the Thor villain the Minotaur — bought the Marvel Comics company of Earth-616 and the rights to The Mighty Thor comic book. Meanwhile, Odin sent Jane Foster/Valkyrie from Valhalla with an ominous warning about Thor's enchanted hammer: a warrior holding Mjolnir will soon meet their end. And a new Thor will rise: The Roxxin' Thor.

Roxxon's Thor will debut in the pages of Roxxon Presents: Thor #1, a one-shot from Ewing and artist Greg Land (All-Out Avengers, Symbiote Spider-Man). According to the official synopsis, the Roxxon Comixx Thor is a muscle-bound buffoon and an A.I. spokesguru named Chad Hammer. See the solicit below.

"Roxxon's hostile takeover of Marvel Comics is the worst thing to happen to the industry in decades just what comic books needed," Ewing said in a Roxxon-approved statement. "I was horrified jazzed beyond words when I saw how the so-called Roxxon Entertainment Standards Committee had gutted improved my work, methodically stripping away every iota of poetry, symbolism and metaphor junk no one cares about. The result is a comic that can best be described as an act of unforgivable violence against the medium I love a rollicking good time for the whole family! May God forgive Roxxon, for I never shall! Make Mine Roxxon!"

Roxxon Presents: Thor is "the Thor fans truly know and love: no thoughts, just muscles, a hammer, and zero hesitation to bring them both down on the most one-dimensional villains ever seen in a comic book—along with anyone that gets in Roxxon's way!"



The Roxxon Age of Comics begins with April's Immortal Thor #9 (on sale 4/3) and Roxxon Presents: Thor #1 (on sale 4/18).

ROXXON PRESENTS: THOR #1

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 4/18

In the OFFICIAL Thor title presented by Roxxon, meet the Roxxin' Thor! In his secret identity as A.I. spokesguru Chad Hammer, the son of Odin knows Mama Gaea is a TOP PRIORITY for heroes AND for business! But when a group of insane environmental activists take "saving the Earth" TOO FAR, it's time to show them the wisdom on both sides—as Thor! But which God of Evil is prompting the kids to rebel? Could it be...LOKI, GOD OF EVIL??? Featuring an all-star cast of heroes! MINOTAUR! EXECUTIONER! ENCHANTRESS! And the THOR-TRUCK! This is the story of THE ROXXIN' THOR... and it's a VITAL part of the "ABSOLUTE ABSOLUTION" MEGA-EVENT!