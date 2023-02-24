Marvel Just Revealed a Wild New Avengers Team

A wild new Avengers team debuted in the final issue of Savage Avengers. The series from writer David Pepose and artist Carlos Magno has been pretty different from the typical Avengers team fans may be used to. Instead of heavy hitters like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Thor, the Savage Avengers lineup featured Elektra Natchios aka Daredevil, Cloak, Dagger, Anti-Venom, Black Knight, Weapon H, a Miles Morales Deathlok, and even Conan the Barbarian. Their adventures have taken the Savage Avengers to Marvel's 2099 future, where another team is eventually assembled that includes some pretty wild additions.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Savage Avengers #10. Continue reading at your own risk.

Savage Avengers #10 comes from the creative team of David Pepose, Carlos Magno, Espen Grundetjern, and VC's Travis Lanham. The big battle sees the Savage Avengers fighting against Ultron, who looks to take over the 2099 timeline. Along with appearances by Punisher 2099 and Doom 2099, Elektra looks for reinforcements in the prison that Ultron created to hold other heroes from the future. Once released, Elektra utters the iconic "Avengers Assemble" catchphrase to rally the troops.

This radical Savage Avengers 2099 roster includes Elektra/Daredevil, Spider-Man 2099, Ghost Rider 2099, Strange 2099, Bloodhawk, and La Lunatica. Together they're able to change the tide and defeat Ultron once and for all in what is the final issue of Savage Avengers.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Avengers 60th Anniversary Plans Announced

Marvel is kicking off a year-long celebration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the Avengers' 60th anniversary. Marvel Entertainment announced Beyond Earth's Mightiest, a campaign celebrating 60 years of the Avengers that includes new comics, collectibles, toys, apparel, accessories, home decor, party items, stationery, video series, live experiences, and more. Marvel HQ is getting things started with two new short-form series: Marvel's Avengers: Stunt Squad and Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs. Of course, Marvel is making waves on the comics side with a new volume of Avengers by writer Jed MacKay and Marvel's Stormbreakers artist C.F. Villa.

The Marvel HQ family platform launches Marvel's Avengers: Stunt Squad on Saturday, February 11th, on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel. The description of the short reads, "In collaboration with Hasbro, this new motion comics series of shorts will follow genius inventor Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, as he creates a new nanotech launch pad that allows his elite team of Avengers, aka his Stunt Squad, to fly through the air, show off their moves, and perform awesome heroic feats as they take their battles against Marvel's meanest baddies to delightful new heights! Witness new high-flying adventures featuring Hulk, Black Panther, and Captain Americas Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, premiering globally February 11 across Marvel HQ's worldwide YouTube channels. Episodes will release regularly through April 2023, and later this month, Hasbro will bring characters from the shorts to life in a new upcoming toy line."

Next up is Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs in March. Its description reads, "In this third season of the popular Marvel Mech Strike short-form series, Ultron has returned to take over humanity…by sending it back to the PREHISTORIC AGE! When all hope seems lost, Shuri and Iron Man discover a new Mech Strike armor to give them a fighting chance. But will the combined might and ingenuity of the Avengers be enough to save the world?"

Some fan-favorite Marvel animated series will also make their way back to Disney XD all year long. Some of the titles fans can look forward to include Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout!, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.