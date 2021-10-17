In January, the Silver Surfer will surf through the cosmos once again. Writer Ron Marz and artist Ron Lim return to the character and the epic, cosmic mythology they helped define with their classic run on Silver for a new five-issue limited series. Silver Surfer: Rebirth follows the trend that Marvel Comics began with titles like and , inviting popular creators from past eras back to write stories about the characters they helped shape. In the 1990s, Marz and Lim stewarded Marvel’s cosmic narrative with stories involving Silver Surfer, Thanos, and the Infinity Gems. Now, they’re returning to offer more.

In Silver Surfer: Rebirth, someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It’s up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form!

“Turns out you can go home again,” Marz said in a press release. “Silver Surfer with Ron Lim was literally my first job in comics. The first comic page I ever wrote was drawn by Ron when we were both kids. And now three decades later we get to go back there and slip right back into that same groove. It’s so great to be wielding the power cosmic again.”

“I am so thrilled to be penciling Silver Surfer: Rebirth,” Lim said. “When Darren Shan, our editor, asked if I’d be interested in working on this with Ron Marz, I jumped at the chance. It is fantastic to be working with Ron again. It has been quite a while since we worked together, but it feels like hardly a day has passed. I’m having a blast getting to draw many of my favorite characters from our run. The story is full of surprises, familiar characters and crazy cosmic action! I can’t wait for the readers to check out the book – hope they enjoy it as much as I enjoy drawing it!’

What do you think of Ron Marz and Ron Lim returning to Marvel Comics for Silver Surfer: Rebirth? Let us know what you think in the comments. Silver Surfer: Rebirth #1 goes on sale on January 19th. Marvel recently collected Marz and Lim’s original Silver Surfer run in the Silver Surfer Epic Collection series as Thanos Quest, The Infinity Gauntlet, and Resurrection.