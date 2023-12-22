Spider-Man 2099 Co-Creator Peter David Returning to Character With New Marvel Series

David returns to the world of 2099, and he's bringing a symbiote with him.

Peter David, co-creator of Miguel O'Hara, is returning to the character's adventures in Symbiote Spider-Man 2099, a new series with artist Rogê Antônio, the artist best known for his work on Carnage. This isn't the first time David has returned to the character and his world, but it has been a few years, and this marks what Marvel calls the "next epic chapter in David's hit Symbiote Spider-Man saga." The five-issue series will be in stores this spring. Per the official synopsis, "The five-issue series will take fans back to the iconic world of Marvel 2099 where Miguel O'Hara becomes the host of a terrifying new symbiote."

David has made recent headlines with the latest health issue, for which he launched a GoFundMe. That he's back at work for Marvel seems to suggest that he's feeling at least a bit better.

Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1 (of 5) is expected to arrive in stores on Wednesday March 13th, 2024.

You can see the solicitation text below.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 (OF 5)

Written by PETER DAVID

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Virgin Variant Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 3/13

Set your time circuits ahead to the techno-dystopian future of 2099! Miguel O'Hara, A.K.A. Spider-Man 2099, is facing a hostile takeover – of his own body! Kron Stone, the Venom of 2099, wages an all-out assault on Alchemax, and the only hope of stopping him lies with the power awakened by a top-secret project gone terribly wrong. What must Miguel sacrifice to seal the bond with his new symbiote – his body? His mind? His very soul?!

Check out Leinil Francis Yu's debut issue cover along with variant covers by Ken Lashley and Greg Land, and join Miguel O'Hara on his next bold adventure in 2099 when Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1 hits stands in March.