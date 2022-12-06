Marvel's Dark Web: Spider-Man/X-Men Crossover Reading List

Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor are ensnaring the Marvel Universe in their Dark Web. Following preludes in November's The Amazing Spider-Man #14 and Venom #13, Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event officially begins in the Dark Web #1 one-shot on December 7th. Clones Chasm and the Goblin Queen — a.k.a. Ben Reilly, the Peter Parker clone formerly known as the Scarlet Spider, and Madelyne Pryor, the recently-resurrected clone of Jean Grey of the X-Men — are spinning a dark web decades after Spider-Man's Clone Saga and the X-Men's Inferno. The crossover will weave through Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men with a list of tie-ins and limited series featuring Venom, Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane, Black Cat, and Norman Osborn's heroic Gold Goblin.

Below, read on for the Dark Web reading list, including the "Dusk" and "Dawn" one-shots bookending the event, issues of The Amazing Spider-Man and Venom, plus the tie-in limited series Dark Web: X-Men, Dark Web: Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane & Black Cat, and Gold Goblin.

Dark Web Reading List:



Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1 (Dark Web Teaser)

After the events of Amazing Spider-Man: Beyond, a four-panel teaser in the pages of Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1 teased the team-up between Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor.

The Amazing Spider-Man #14 (Dark Web Prelude)



In this Dark Web prelude issue, witness the birth of an unholy alliance between Chasm, Goblin Queen, and Hallow's Eve as the scorned Ben Reilly makes a vow: "Peter Parker's soul belongs to me."

Dark Web #1 (Dusk One-Shot) (December 7th)



The two most famous clones ever are back to take what's theirs. Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor have had enough and are reigniting the INFERNO! Spider-Man and the X-Men are not ready for what's coming, and what role does Venom have in all of this? The sun is setting, dusk is approaching, and it's going to be a long night.



The Amazing Spider-Man #15 (December 14th)

Spider-Man VS. Venom! 'Nuff Said? What is Chasm's plan, and why is Venom helping him?



Dark Web: X-Men #1 (December 14th)



The three-issue tie-in limited series spans Dark Web: X-Men #1-#3.

The X-Men are ensnared in Chasm and The Goblin Queen's Dark Web! Chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo…a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops' ex. Also, Havok's ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance!

Venom #14 (December 28th)



Dark Web ties into Venom issues #14-#16.

Madeylne Pryor has plans for Eddie Brock and the symbiotes he can control – in this issue, she and her new ally CHASM bring them all to bear! Secrets Revealed! Unwittingly turned into a slathering and terrifying monster you might recognize, Eddie Brock's fears from the last year and Al, Ram and Bryan's entire saga stand fully realized in this turning point for the series!



The Amazing Spider-Man #16 (December 28th)

Spider-Man VS. Chasm!! After the battle with Venom last issue, it's time for the main event… That's right, it's Peter Parker vs. Ben Reilly, no-holds-barred in the craziest battle you've ever seen! Chasm secures his place in Spidey's rogues' gallery…as the one who finally vanquishes Peter Parker?!



Dark Web: X-Men #2 (December 28th)



Reunited and it feels so bad! Some reunions – like those with an evil ex who rules a dimension of demons – are not so great. Sometimes even having your AMAZING FRIENDS at your side isn't enough to save things.



The Amazing Spider-Man #17 (January 11th)

SPOILER ALERT: Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him?

Dark Web: X-Men #3 (January 18th)

And Madelyne Pryor's complex place within the Summers family results in a dramatic confrontation that will go down in X-Men history in Gerry Duggan and Rod Reis' DARK WEB: X-MEN #3! When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn't make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can?

The Amazing Spider-Man #18 (January 25th)



As if the normal run-of-the-mill demons of Limbo weren't enough… Spider-Man finds himself facing a small army of demonized versions of his rogues' gallery! Can he make it home to stop Chasm and the Goblin Queen?!

Dark Web Finale #1 (Dawn One-Shot) (February 1st)

The dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City, but what will that light reveal? Find out in DARK WEB FINALE #1 by Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert. The climactic double-sized issue will reveal Chasm's final gambit and the new denizens of Hell he helped create and unleash on Spider-Man and the X-Men! Fans will witness how Limbo will changed the city's landscape forever-literally!

Dark Web Tie-In Issues:



Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 (December 21st)



The first of a tie-in limited series spanning Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1-2.

Fresh off her first few weeks working as an intern at Oscorp, Ms. Marvel finds herself as the last line of defense against a bunch of deadly and dangerous experiments going HAYWIRE thanks to the Spider-Epic DARK WEB! Things get even worse when Kamala finds herself in Limbo with no choice but to fight her way out!



Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 (December 21st)

The first in a three-issue limited tie-in series spanning Mary Jane & Black Cat #1-3.

Set against the explosive backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another's paths and then into LIMBO! But SOMETHING HAS CHANGED WITH MJ! And she's not the only one keeping secrets – Felicia's got a guilty conscience and it's playing havoc with their escape plan!

Gold Goblin #2 (December 21st)



A four-issue limited series tying into The Amazing Spider-Man and Dark Web.

Being A Hero Isn't For Everyone…Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue! Norman's only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!



Venom #15 (January 18th)

Dark Web will also leave a profound impact on Al Ewing, Ram V., and Bryan Hitch's hit run on Venom. In VENOM #15, Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive, but Bedlam has come calling again – looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand... (And it isn't Spider-Man!)

Dark Web Recommended Reading Order

Amazing Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe has noted Dark Web is structured similarly to classic X-Men crossovers Inferno and The Mutant Massacre. Like most Marvel crossovers, not every story listed above is necessary to enjoy or understand Dark Web, but all books lead into the Dark Web Finale #1 one-shot.

"After this issue [ASM #14], I strongly recommend picking up Dark Web #1," Lowe writes in the letter column of The Amazing Spider-Man #14. "It kicks off our huge story here, courtesy of [writer Zeb Wells and artist Adam Kubert]."

Dark Web #1 "picks up where [ASM #14] leaves off and tees up Amazing Spider-Man #15-18, and the rest of the Dark Web story. You CAN just go right to Amazing Spider-Man #15. There will be a recap page that will help you with your footing, and ASM #15-18 is a story in and of itself that then tees up the big Dark Web Finale."

The "Dusk" Dark Web #1 one-shot also sets up Venom #14-16, Gold Goblin #2-3, Dark Web: X-Men #1-3, Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1-2, and Mary Jane & Black Cat #1-2, culminating in the "Dawn" Dark Web Finale #1.

Dark Web #1 is on sale December 7th from Marvel Comics.