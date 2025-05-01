Marvel Relaunches Star Wars Comic With Luke, Leia & Han in the Post-Return of the Jedi Era

“THE NEW REPUBLIC began their defensive strikes against the EMPIRE’s remaining forces, including Admirals Rax and Sloan. Luke, Rynn, Kranor and Alaytia went to Kijimi to convince Tomasso and the Spice Runners to aid their cause when it was revealed that Rynn is Tomasso’s daughter — a spice runner who left to join the Rebel cause. Meanwhile, as Adelhard’s troops in the Anoat sector prepared to strike against the Acolytes of the Beyond, an ally of the New Republic intervened — Pirate Eleodie Maracavanya.

A three-way fight between the New Republic, the shattered remains of the Empire and the rogue Adelhard’s forces has begun. With the fate of the galaxy at stake, the final Battle of Jakku has begun. This is the last chance for the New Republic…”

That was the opening crawl for Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Last Stand #4, the twelfth and final part of Marvel’s Star Wars: Battle of Jakku trilogy set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Written by Alex Segura, the trilogy — Insurgency Rising, Republic Under Siege, and Last Stand — picked up in the immediate aftermath of the Rebel Alliance’s victory against the Galactic Empire at the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi.

star wars: the Battle of jakku trilogy

Over three four-issue limited series, the Marvel comic told the story of the final battle of the Galactic Civil War, the Battle of Jakku, as Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo defended a nascent New Republic from Imperial remnants. The Battle of Jakku trilogy was Marvel’s segue from the post-Empire Strikes Back era of storytelling to the post-Return of the Jedi era of The New Republic, which will continue in the relaunched Star Wars ongoing title from Segura and artist Phil Noto (Star Wars: The High Republic).

The official synopsis: “The New Republic defeated the last remnants of the Empire at the legendary Battle of Jakku, but the greatest threats to its success are just emerging in this transformative period of Star Wars lore that fans have long been eager to witness. Join the franchise’s most iconic characters as they navigate a galaxy brimming with distrust, conspiracy, and mystery. From Luke’s early challenges in restoring the Jedi Order to Leia and Han’s continuing romance that led to the birth of Kylo Ren, this new landscape of stories represents Marvel’s most revelatory contributions to the Star Wars mythos yet.”

Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Last Stand #4

“Now that we’ve put the period at the end of the Galactic Civil War with the Battle of Jakku, we can speed ahead into a new, uncharted era, with some new galactic threats, foes, and mysteries for our beloved heroes to grapple with, blending the familiar with the new and shocking,” Segura told StarWars.com. “These stories will be packed with action and the character moments Star Wars fans have come to expect, featuring twists on the galaxy and landscape we know, with an eye toward making sure people can jump in easily and with any issue. We can’t wait.”

Fans can jump in with Free Comic Book Day 2025: Star Wars #1, which features new tales from three time periods: the prequels era with Qui-Gon Jinn, the original trilogy era with Luke Skywalker, and the sequel trilogy era with Vanee, a key character from the ongoing Kylo Ren comic series Star Wars: Legacy of Vader. The free comic hits stands Saturday, May 3, just before May the 4th.

Marvel’s Star Wars #1 arrives Wednesday, May 7, with a series of variant covers from a stable of artists that includes Leinil Francis Yu (Star Wars: Darth Vader), David Nakayama (Star Wars: Ahsoka), Gabriele Dell’otto (Star Wars: Vader Down), John Tyler Christopher (Star Wars: The Action Figure Variant Covers), Annie Wu (Star Wars: Legacy of Vader), Pepe Larraz (Star Wars: Kanan), Ken Lashley (Star Wars: Sana Starros), and The Force Awakens 10th Anniversary variant by Chris Sprouse (Star Wars Legends: The Rebellion).

Free Comic Book Day 2025: Star Wars #1

CELEBRATING THE NEW ERA OF STAR WARS COMICS! LUKE SKYWALKER finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates! JEDI KNIGHTS QUI-GON JINN & TENSU RUN are on the hunt for the villainous CORLIS RATH! Who is the mysterious VANEE and what is his connection to DARTH VADER & KYLO REN?

On stands: May 3

Star Wars (2025) #1

AN EPIC NEW ADVENTURE BEGINS FOR LUKE, LEIA AND HAN IN THE WAKE OF RETURN OF THE JEDI! New York Times best-selling author ALEX SEGURA launches the bold next era of STAR WARS. LUKE SKYWALKER must defend the NEW REPUBLIC from a bloodthirsty gang of mercenaries! HAN SOLO investigates a deadly underworld mystery – and saves a surprising ally! LEIA ORGANA must grapple with a new alliance opposed to the goals of the New Republic!

On sale: May 7

Star Wars #2

ACTION AND ADVENTURE CONTINUES IN THE POST-RETURN OF THE JEDI ERA! What secret did the NAGAI PILOT tell LUKE SKYWALKER? What is the CROWN OF VERITY? What tragedy awaits Luke on the winter planet of GADRILIM?

On sale: June 11

Star Wars #3

RETURN TO CLOUD CITY! HAN SOLO, BEILERT VALANCE and LANDO CALRISSIAN must help an old friend. Witness the long friendship of HAN, CHEWIE and LANDO in exciting flashbacks to bygone eras! And a mysterious figure from the past re-emerges using a new model CLOUD CAR!

On sale: July 16

Star Wars #1 Variant Cover by Gabrielle Dell’otto

Star Wars #1 Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

Star Wars #1 Virgin Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Star Wars #1 Variant Cover by Pepe Larraz

Star Wars #1 The Force Awakens 10th Anniversary Variant Cover by Chris Sprouse

Star Wars #1 Action Figure Variant Cover by John Tyler Christopher

Star Wars #1 Aphra Sneak Preview Variant Cover by Annie Wu

Star Wars #1 Logo Variant Cover

Star Wars #1 Foil Variant Cover by Ken Lashley