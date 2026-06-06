Steam Makes 4 PC Games Free for Limited Time

Steam is giving away not one, not two, not free, but four PC games for free. One of these four free Steam games is an Xbox game, another is a game for nostalgics, and the other two are more niche releases. All four PC games are free to download and keep, perpetually. In other words, these are not free demos or free trials, but full game downloads that are free, just not for much longer.

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One of these four free Steam games, the one of the highest quality, is a 2D platformer from 2023 with a nostalgic flavor called Gravity Circuit from Domesticated Ant Games. This PC game normally costs $17 on Steam, where it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a PC game can earn on the Valve platform, and the result of a 95% approval rating across 2,112 user reviews. While Gravity Circuit — which is free until June 14 — is the best free Steam game, the most recognizable is Xbox’s Tell Me Why, which normally costs $20. This Xbox console exclusive is a narrative adventure game released in 2020 by developer Dontnod Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios. To date, it has an 80% approval rating across 7,896 user reviews. Meanwhile, it is free on Steam until July 1. There are also two other free Steam games, but their free giveaway is a bit more complicated.

Gravity Circuit

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Gravity Circuit is a 2D platformer inspired by the 2D platformers from the 80s and 90s with a very impressive 89 on Metacritic. In it, players step into the shoes of Kai, a lone operative war hero with mysterious powers on an adventure in a futuristic world inhabited by sentient robots.

Tell Me Why

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Tell Me Why is a narrative adventure game where your choices impact the events of the story, which centers around two twins who must explore and use their supernatural bond to discover the truth of their troubled past.

Linebound

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Linebound is one of the two aforementioned games where the giveaway is a little less straightforward. In the case of Linebound, specifically, it is free for the first month of its existence. It was released on May 31, just a few days ago, which means it is free until July 1. How much it will cost after this remains to be seen.

As for the game itself, Linebound is an asymmetric local co-op puzzle platformer for two players. One player is the artist, drawing platforms directly into the pages of a living sketchbook in real time, while the other is a hand-drawn character playing through these pages.

PICO Park: Classic Edition

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PICO Park was once a premium game, but was recently made free. That said, the game is being delisted “soon.” Unfortunately, this is the extent of the specificity, but right now it remains available.

As for the game, it is a stage-based co-op action puzzle game for two to ten players that can be played locally or online.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.