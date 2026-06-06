My Hero Academia Confirms Early Release Date for Anime’s Return After Finale

My Hero Academia is set to return for one final anime release after the anime’s grand finale, and an early release has been announced for some lucky fans later this Summer. My Hero Academia officially wrapped up the anime’s decade long run with its eight and final season last Fall, but that turned out to be far from the true end of the TV anime series. It made its comeback earlier this Spring with a new special episode taking place after the original TV finale, and now it’s coming back with another new story.

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My Hero Academia‘s anime is set to return later this Summer with a brand new anime short set after the events of both the original TV anime finale and the epilogue episode special dropped earlier this Spring, and it’s now been announced that it’s going to have an early release with a world premiere planned for Saturday, July 4th as part of the Anime Expo 2026 line up in a major panel that fans are definitely going to want to attend if possible.

My Hero Academia Anime Returns With New Premiere at Anime Expo 2026

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia will be hosting a major panel at Anime Expo 2026 to celebrate the 10th anniversary milestone of the TV anime series, and Izuku Midoriya actor Daiki Yamashita and Tomura Shigaraki actor Koki Uchiyama will be in attendance. They’ll be talking about the final season of the series along with highlights from their time with the show, and the panel will be hosting the world premiere of the new anime short, My Hero Academia “I am a hero too,” that takes place after the events of the epilogue special from earlier this Spring.

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” will be having its early premiere as part of Anime Expo 2026 this year, but thankfully it won’t be too much longer before the short makes its full debut. It’s been confirmed for a full launch on August 3rd in Japan, but its international release plans have yet to be announced as of this time. It adapts the five additional pages of manga materials released with the My Hero Academia: Ultra Age fan book, and focuses on an older Eri as she sees Deku’s new life as a pro hero.

What’s Going on With My Hero Academia’s Anime?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

This new My Hero Academia short further expands on the adult lives of Deku and the others as seen with the special earlier this Spring, “More.” In the eight years since the end of the war against the villains, Deku and the others have found a new sense of peace as Japan slowly puts itself back together. Deku and Ochaco also find a new path forward together, but fans are still hoping to see much more from the anime now that it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary.

My Hero Academia is going on a world tour for its special concert, but fans are still holding out hope that there’s still another anime release on the horizon. This upcoming short will be the final of Horikoshi’s official materials for the anime, but there’s still a chance it could continue with an original project or movie in the future if the team wants to make it happen.

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