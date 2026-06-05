New Bethesda Leak Reveals Two Unannounced Remasters

A new Bethesda leak has revealed two unannounced remasters that may be announced at Sunday’s Xbox showcase. For those who do not know, Xbox owns Bethesda. The latter is not part of the Xbox Game Studios family, but any Bethesda game is also an Xbox game. The remasters in question are multi-platform games, though, so the remasters will presumably be multi-platform as well. For a while, Xbox went completely multi-platform, but now there has been some scuttlebutt that it may reverse this decision. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t mention platforms one way or another.

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The new report comes the way of well-known industry insider Nate the Hate, a source who is by and large very reliable. According to the insider, Bethesda and Xbox are preparing remasters for both Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. These remasters are being internally talked about and viewed as a “narrative patch” to re-introduce the story of the games before the rumored Wolfenstein 3 and the upcoming TV adaptation. To this end, they probably won’t have many meaningful improvements, and to be fair, neither game really needs any meaningful improvements. They may feel a little dated by 2026 standards, but not really.

Wolfenstein 3?

This is seemingly not great news for a potential reveal of Wolfenstein 3 at the Xbox showcase on Sunday, because if Nate the Hate heard about these remasters, he would presumably also have heard of a Wolfenstein 3 reveal from the same source, assuming a reveal was in the cards. It is seemingly not. This is just speculation, though. Nate the Hate does not touch on this topic directly.

As for the two games mentioned, Wolfenstein: The New Order was released by MachineGames and Bethesda in 2014 as a reboot of the series. Upon release, the sixth installment in the series, and the first since 2009, earned a 79 on Metacritic, a solid score, but one that certainly underrates the great first-person shooter. In 2017, it was followed up by Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which improved on the first game with its 88 on Metacritic, ranking it among the best games of its year.

There is no word of the remasters, including Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, a standalone prequel expansion of Wolfenstein: The New Order. Nor is there any mention of 2019’s contentious and underwhelming spin-off, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, being included. This suggests the former is not seen as vital to the story of the rebooted trilogy, while the latter has seemingly been written off altogether.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.