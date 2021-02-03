Marvel Launches Sweepstakes to be Drawn in an X-Men Comic

✖

The mutants of Krakoa are changing things up, as Marvel recently revealed that the X-Men would be holding a full election to assemble their new X-Men team. That's not the only interesting wrinkle in the process though, as Marvel recently revealed that they would be holding a fan vote to decide who should be the last member of the new team. Marvel's latest revelation though might be the coolest, as they just announced a new Marvel Insider Sweepstakes, which offers fans a chance to see themselves drawn in the biggest X-Men comic event of the year, and here's everything you need to know.

The Marvel Insider Sweepstakes offers fans the chance to be a part of Marvel's first annual Hellfire Gala this summer alongside the new X-Men team, and the sweepstakes runs from February 3rd to February 14th. Starting today at 11:59 PM EST you can log into your Marvel Insider account to redeem 2,500 points for a chance to win the sweepstakes.

If you don't already have 2,500 points, you can earn more points by logging in and watching videos, listening to podcasts, reading articles on Marvel.com, engaging in social media promotions, and taking surveys, and you can net 500 right off the bat by watching Earth's Mightiest Show. Honestly, if you just connect your Facebook and Twitter accounts you'll have enough to redeem the contest submission, as each one is worth 1500 points.

Once you submit your entry it's just a matter of waiting for the winner to be announced later this month, and all of the answers fans have been waiting for will be revealed during the Hellfire Gala, which includes the first-ever X-Men election, the full roster of the new X-Men team, and the reveal of the lucky winner's character in the X-Men universe.

Here are more details from Marvel.

"** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. SWEEPSTAKES OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES 18 AND OLDER AND WHO ARE MEMBERS OF MARVEL INSIDER AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. SWEEPSTAKES BEGINS AT 9:00 A.M. E.T. ON 2/3/2021 AND ENDS AT 11:59 P.M. E.T ON 2/14/2021. SEE WWW.MARVEL.COM/INSIDER/FAQ FOR MORE DETAILS."

Are you entering the contest? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!