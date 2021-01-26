Marvel Letting Fans Vote For New X-Men Team Member

For the first time ever, Marvel's X-Men roster will be democratically chosen. The citizens of Krakoa will vote on the roster, but now X-Men fans can be part of the election as well. Marvel Comics is opening up the first-ever X-Men fan vote. Starting today though February 2nd, fans can vote to choose the final member of the new X-Men team, to be revealed during the first annual Hellfire Gala. Visit marvel.com/xmenvote to cast your vote for the 10 candidates, which you can see listed below. The new team will be led by Cyclops and Jean Grey, who declared the need for a proper X-Men superhero team during the events of X of Swords. Further details from Marvel Comics: "Each person can only cast a vote once, so make your decision carefully. It’s up to you to determine the future of the X-Men! Voting will be open from 12:00am EST, January 27, 2021, to 11:59pm EST, February 2, 2021. Marvel Insiders who participate in the X-Men election will also earn points to redeem for rewards! "Election results, along with the full X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel comics this June. The results will be completely determined by your votes, so share your vote and campaign for your favorite X-Men using #XMenVote, and stay tuned to Marvel.com and Marvel’s social channels for regular updates on the Krakoan polls." Keep reading to see the 10 (X) candidates:

Armor (Photo: Marvel) Real Name: Hisako Ichiki

Mutant Power: Psionic Exoskeleton-Armor Armor was a student at the Xavier Academy who became a full-fledged X-Man when she after being brought into space with the main team. For a while, she was thought as the "new Kitty Pryde," but has faded into the background in the years since. More recently, she's been a part of the New Mutants. Her mutant power lets her project an energy armor powered by her ancestral bloodline.

Banshee (Photo: Marvel Comics) Real Name: Sean Cassidy

Mutant Power: Sonic Scream Though often overlooked, Banshee has been part of the X-Men for as long as Storm, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Colossus, joining up when the new team formed in Giant-Size X-Men #1. He has a powerful sonic scream that he can manipulate for various purposes, including flight and sonar.

Boom-Boom (Photo: Marvel Comics) Real Name: Tabitha Smith

Mutant Power: Time Bombs Boom-Boom (also known as Boomer, Time Bomb, and Meltdown) is a longtime member of X-Force who later joined Nextwave. She's known for partying and for her mutant time bombs, which are energy spheres that she can set to explode after a few seconds.

Cannonball (Photo: Marvel) Real Name: Sam Guthrie

Power: Thermo-Chemical Energy Field Propulsion Cannonball is one of the first members of the New Mutants and one of their leaders. He later joined X-Force and then graduated up to the main X-Men roster. He was even a member of the Avengers for a while. He comes from a large family with several other mutant children. His mutant power gives him natural rocket propulsion and a forcefield to keep himself safe from harm while he's blasting.

Forge (Photo: Marvel Comics) Real Name: Unknown

Mutant Power: Intuitive Genius Forge is an inventor whose mutant gift allows him to create almost any machine he can imagine. He's had a sordid history with the X-Men and has most recently been Krakoa's go-to tech guy, spending much of his time developing new toys for X-Force.

Marrow (Photo: Marvel Comcis) Real Name: Sarah Knuckey

Mutant Power: Bone Growth Marrow was a member of the underground mutant community called the Morlocks. She eventually joined the X-Men on the surface and later X-Force. Her mutant power allows her to grow external bones that can be used as weapons.

Polaris (Photo: Marvel Comics) Real Name: Lorna Dane

Mutant Power: Magnetic Manipulation Polaris is the mutant daughter of Magneto and shares his mutant gift for controlling magnetic forces. This allows her to fly, levitate metal objects, and create forcefields. She's currently working with X-Factor Investigations to investigate mutant deaths ahead of their resurrections.

Strong Guy (Photo: Marvel Comics) Real Name: Guido Carosella

Mutant Power: Energy Absorption Strong Guy first appeared as rockstar Lila Cheney's bodyguard. He later joined the government-backed mutant squad X-Factor and its reincarnation as a detective agency. His mutant power allows him to absorb kinetic energy, but if he doesn't use it immediately then the energy permanently distorts his body, which resulted in the hulking form he has now.

Sunspot (Photo: Marvel Comics) Real Name: Roberto Da Costa

Mutant Power: Solar Radiation Absorption and Channeling A founding member of the New Mutants, Sunspot later joined X-Force and the Avengers and was even a member of the Hellfire Club's Inner Circle for a time. His mutant gift lets him absorb and channel solar energy, allowing him to transform into a solar-powered form with super strength, endurance, and energy powers.