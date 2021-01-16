Marvel Reveals Another One of the X-Men Becomes a Symbiote Soldier

✖

Another one of Marvel's mutants is now a symbiote soldier conscripted by Knull in King in Black. In the Venom-centric event series's first issue, the god of the symbiotes transformed Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four members into his symbiotic thralls. Marvel's new SWORD series's second installment reveals that those weren't the only heroes to fall into Knull's clutches, and this character is bringing the battle to Krakoa's shores. SPOILERS for SWORD #2 by Al Ewing, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, VC's Ariana Mahar, and Tom Mueller will follow.

Abigail Brand has resurrected SWORD, Earth's interstellar defense force, after growing frustrated with Alpha Flight, which replaced the original SWORD after its fall. Now funded by Krakoa and staffed by mutants, SWORD's headquarters, the Peak, remains in geosynchronous orbit with the island nation that supports it.

As if to prove Brand's point, Alpha Flight and Earth's heroes failed spectacularly at stopping Knull, the god of symbiotes, from making planetfall. Now a shell made of Klyntar material, the same substance that makes up symbiotes, has enveloped the Earth.

Luckily for SWORD, the Krakoan gates are still working. That allows Brand to mobilize her SHIELD team and send them to Krakoa to check on its status. Upon arrival, they find the island covered in unseasonal snow due to Knull's barrier blocking out the sun and under assault by symbiote dragons. Meanwhile, Brand sends Mentallo to execute "Protocol V," which means getting the Five, the mutants key to Krakoa's resurrection protocols, to safety.

Things seem to be going well, with Fabian Cortez boosting Sunfire's powers to defeat the dragons and melt the snow on Krakoa. Then someone unexpectedly comes through the gate to Krakoa. Cable is the Peak's security lead, and Brand sent him to Earth upon Knull's arrival to scope out the scene. Now he's returned to Krakoa with a Knull's influence all over him.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

It looks like there's about to be a mutant battle on Krakoa as SWORD defends the island from Cable. The story continues in February's SWORD #3. SWORD #2 is on sale now.