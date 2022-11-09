Marvel Teases Big Change to Wolverine In New Preview

Ahead of the publication of Wolverine #27 this week, Marvel Comics has released an all-new preview of the issue that teases some major changes to Logan and his personality. As teased at the end of last month's issue, Wolverine isn't in a great spot and had a host of Marvel supervillains bidding on his body parts, with Dark Beast hoping to place a bid on being the person that gets to kill him. With this new preview we see Wolverine #27 begins with the implication that someone definitely won that auction and killed him, leading to his rebirth back on Krakoa...with a change.

As he's reborn in The Hatchery, Wolverine exhibits some very violent tendencies, more so than what one might usually expect from him. Hope and Rogue watch as Logan emerges from his cocoon and into his new body, only to be greeted by a violent attack from the man that knows both of them. At first Hope tries to write it off as Wolverine being cranky from resurrection, but the look on his face is as if he doesn't know them at all, claws out and eager to attack.

What's unclear about Wolverine's new disposition is where it's coming from and what's happening to him. As teased in the issue's solicitation however is a key line: "ALL-NEW, ALL-SAVAGE WOLVERINE." Something has happened to Wolverine between issues that has driven him to his basic animal instincts. Check out the preview and the full issue solicitation below.

Wolverine #27

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

ALL-NEW, ALL-SAVAGE WOLVERINE!

WOLVERINE's been sold out. BANNISTER's been duped. And when the dust settles, there's something...different about Logan. Wolverine's saga in the Krakoan era takes a savage turn with a decision – and a betrayal – that changes everything!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: $3.99