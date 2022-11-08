Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Hugh Jackman Returned as Wolverine for Deadpool 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is delivering on some long-awaited elements in the next few years, and none have fans hyped up quite like Deadpool 3. The threequel, which will bring Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth over into the MCU, will also bring along Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a reveal that absolutely gobsmacked fans when it was announced earlier this fall. While a lot of details are still unknown about Deadpool 3, the very idea of seeing Reynolds and Jackman on a screen together again has fans downright delighted — and according to Reynolds, it came about in an unexpected way.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a recent interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script.

"It's not like adding Hugh Jackman to a movie like this is a hard sell," Reynolds sa It's an immediate and emphatic, unqualified yes. It's a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tape in order to make that happen. And they did it. And I'm really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So I'm really, really super f-cking excited to do this film."

