Marvel Teases the New Phoenix Host from Jason Aaron's Avengers

We've covered the potential new host of the Phoenix extensively this week already and now Marvel has released a major clue about who will be the character to host the giant, flaming space entity. As we know, the worthy candidates for the title are engaging in an ongoing tournament to see who will become the new host and if the Phoenix got the opportunity to choose she would apparently pick none other than Black Panther. That raises an interesting question given today's April solicitations from Marvel which allude to one of the female participants becoming the winner and thus the new Phoenix.

If we're to take this cover at face value and assume, yes, a woman will win the tournament and become the host of the Phoenix that leaves only a few possible candidates which include: Shanna the She-Devil, Moon Girl (and Devil Dinosaur), Valkyrie, Red Widow, Echo, and She-Hulk. The solicit makes a further allusion to who it will be, reading in part: "Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God’s own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird."

This quote brings up a big question, is this mysterious connection mean Thor has ties to the firebird itself or the new host? If it's the later, that means either Valkyrie (Jane Foster) or She-Hulk could be the new hosts, and based on the silhouette could be either (the silhouette also seemingly removes Moon Girl from contention). On the other hand, Thor's "mysterious connection" could have more to do with how his father Odin was on the "Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C." with the Phoenix Force and its first human host.

Check out the cover below along with the full solicit and let us know who YOU think will be the new host of the Phoenix!

(Photo: MARVEL COMICS)

AVENGERS #44

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ENTER THE PHOENIX: THE FIERY FINALE!

As the greatest heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe are trapped within the battle to decide the all-new Phoenix – a bloody battle that has narrowed to a handful of desperate combatants. Thor leads the rest of the Avengers in the fight to contain the Phoenix Force on Earth, in a quest complicated by the Thunder God’s own mysterious connection to the cosmic firebird.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99