Marvel Debuts Phoenix Designs for Luke Cage, Shang-Chi, Howard the Duck, and More

Marvel's "Enter the Phoenix" storyline has officially kicked off in the pages of The Avengers and in it the flying, flaming space entity is eager to find a new host. As previously revealed in the last issue of the series, a whole host of Marvel characters are up for the part and the host will be chosen by a combat tournament with one catch: Everyone who is participating gets their own Phoenix costume. This week's issue pits a number of them up against each other, revealing what they'll look like if they're chosen to be the host of the Phoenix which we've catalogued below.

“The most iconic, primordial powers of the Marvel Universe have been central to my Avengers run," Aaron previously said in a statement announcing the arc. "And few forces in the cosmos are more world-shaking and potentially world-destroying than the Phoenix Force. Its legacy on Earth goes back to the Stone Age, as we've seen, but we haven't seen much of the firebird in the present day. That's about to change in a very big way.”

You can find the full solicit for the next issue below.

(Photo: MARVEL COMICS)

Avengers #42

Jason Aaron (W), Luca Maresca (A)

ENTER THE PHOENIX, PART THREE

THE BATTLE TO DECIDE THE ALL-NEW PHOENIX RAGES ON! Who will wield the destructive cosmic power of the Phoenix Force? Namor will stop at nothing to be the fiery victor. The Black Panther worries as much about victory as he does defeat. Jane Foster knows what it means to carry on a powerful legacy. The She-Hulk cannot be stopped. And the Orb has a giant, creepy eyeball for a head!

In stores: February 3