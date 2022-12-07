Marvel Just Introduced New Variants of Vision, Cable, and More

Both the Marvel and DC franchises have had fun with the concept of multiversal doppelgangers, reimagining the iconography of certain characters in a near-infinite number of ways. One of the latest comic examples of this is The Variants, a miniseries taking Jessica Jones on a multiversal journey. That all culminated in an epic final issue that debuted this week — and happened to debut new versions of some other recognizable Marvel heroes. Spoilers for The Variants #5 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue finally pits Jessica against the root of her multiversal and personal woes — Jewel, a younger version of Jessica from another Earth, who proves to have malicious intentions. In her fight to traverse the multiverse and find (and steal) the powers of the "soulmates" of other Jessicas, Jewel has accumulated her own brigade of doppelgangers. These include the Cable-esque "Jessica 2099", the Elektra-esque "Mourning Blush", the Asgard-esque "Sigil", and the Vision-inspired "Revision." There's even "Power-Woman", a version of Jessica wearing the old costume of Jessica Prime's soulmate, Luke Cage.

This comes after the series has already reintroduced Knightress, the obscure alias that Jessica took on earlier in the comics, as well as the star-spangled Captain Jessica and a genderbent version named Jesse. You can check out all of the Jessica variants, complete with a Bronze Age DC-inspired roll call, below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is The Variants about?

In The Variants, A simple investigation results in Jessica meeting many of her variants from the multiverse, which leads her to question if she can even work well with other versions of herself, or if she'll want to kill them instead.

"You can expect several versions of Jessica that have been shown or hinted at, but even more excitingly, I think, we have several WHAT IF versions that are really going to stretch the concept of what a Marvel character can be," Simone told ComicBook.com when the series was first announced. "I'm going to leave it to your imaginations to figure out what THAT might mean. Or maybe they aren't Marvel characters at all…?"

The Variants #5 is now available wherever comics are sold.