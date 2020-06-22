Thor Returns In New Marvel Preview

Marvel's god of thunder is back. Thor returns from its coronavirus-induced hiatus with Thor #5 this week. To celebrate, Marvel has released a new preview of the comics, showing Thor coming face to face with some of his greatest foes. The preview also includes a recap of the events of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's Thor series to date. In an unprecedented move, Marvel is also making Thor #1-4 available early to read via Marvel Unlimited for any subscribers looking to catch up with the series and then jump into the new issue when it releases. Keep reading to see the preview.

Thor #5

FEB200961

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE BLACK WINTER IS HERE.

A god. A king. A herald. Every title Thor has worn has come with its own powers, its own terrible responsibilities.

But none of them will be enough to stop the Black Winter. To save the Ten Realms - the entirety of the Multiverse - the Odinson must become...something else...

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Jun 24, 2020

SRP: $3.99