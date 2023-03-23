Marvel Variant Covers Feature Ultimate Universe Versions of Your Favorite Heroes

Some of your favorite Marvel heroes will be featured on a host of variant covers displaying their counterparts from the Ultimate Universe. It's been a few years since fans go to read stories set in the Ultimate Universe, but that's all about to change in June with the release of Ultimate Invasion. The new series comes from the superstar creative team of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Bryan Hitch, two men very familiar with that corner of the Marvel Universe. Ultimate Invasion will revisit some of the Ultimate Universe's revolutionary stories and characters, but first, fans can look back at that era in Marvel's publishing in a new line of variant covers.

The Ultimate Last Look Variant Covers come out in June and star the Ultimate versions of characters like Captain America, Elektra, Moon Knight, Thanos, and Storm. The only question is will these variant covers be the last time fans get to see these characters? Or is Ultimate Invasion being used as a springboard for an Ultimate Universe revival after its death in 2015's Secret Wars, also penned by Hickman? These questions remain a mystery for now, but we have no doubt there will be some solid storytelling taking place either way.

What Is Ultimate Invasion About?

"I think it's fair to say that both Bryan and I have already put in our time doing Ultimate books, so when Marvel laid this project in front of us, we both knew there needed to be a good reason to revisit the idea of 'Ultimate Comics' beyond telling a cool story or just getting to work together, which is something we've been trying to do for years," Hickman told Entertainment Weekly, which revealed the first preview pages for Ultimate Invasion. "So with that in mind, it couldn't be replicating or revisiting what Bryan did in the original Ultimates — creating a streamlined, modernized version that would eventually become the spine of the MCU — and it certainly couldn't be what I did, which was a final chapter of a pre-existing universe."

Hickman continued: "We also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was. We wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: A new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I'm pretty happy to say that it feels like we've accomplished those things and we're very excited for everyone to get to read it."

You can find the covers for the Ultimate Last Look Variant Covers below.