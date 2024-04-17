The Ultimate Universe will be avenged. Marvel Comics has released the trailer for Ultimates #1, the upcoming Ultimates reboot from writer Deniz Camp (Children of the Vault) and artist Juan Frigeri (Invincible Iron Man). Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's Ultimates line relaunch — which began with last summer's Ultimate Invasion and Ultimate Universe #1 — the new ongoing series gives Earth's mightiest heroes two years to fix the universe. They are the Ultimates 2.0: Iron Lad (Tony Stark), Doctor Doom (Reed Richards), Lady Sif, Thor Odinson, Giant-Man (Hank Pym), the Wasp (Janet van Dyne), and Captain America (Steve Rogers).

The Maker — the villainous Reed Richards from the old Ultimate Universe, Earth-1610 — remade reality as the new Ultimate Universe, Earth-6160. The Maker prevented the creation of superheroes like the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, then formed the Maker's Council to rule this world from the shadows. But when teenager Tony Stark learned that the world was not as it is supposed to be, he formed the Ultimates to set things right.

Ultimate Universe #1 also revealed that the Maker neutralized Henry Jonathan Pym, the original Ant-Man, and Janet van Dyne, but the trailer shows the new Ultimates team reactivating Pym's Giant-Man and van Dyne's Wasp.

"The new Ultimates line is the most exciting super hero comics event in years, and it's humbling to be a part of it!" Camp said in a statement. "We are reinventing these classic characters and archetypes to be as surprising and vital as when they were first introduced."

"Our Ultimates is an evolution not just of the Avengers, but of the whole super hero team concept; from the grand and operatic to the small and personal, The Ultimates will feel like no Avengers or Ultimates comic ever before!" he continued. "That's our ambition, anyway; tune in to find out if we succeed."

Ultimates joins a line of ongoing titles that includes Ultimate Spider-Man (by Hickman and Marco Checchetto), Ultimate Black Panther (by Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli), and Ultimate X-Men (by Peach Momoko). Ultimates #1 is on sale June 5 from Marvel Comics.

