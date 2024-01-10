Who's Who in Marvel's New Ultimate Universe

Meet the heroes and villains of Earth-6160, the new Ultimate Universe.

By Cameron Bonomolo

"What is the Maker making?" That was the question asked of the Earth-616 Illuminati — Mister Fantastic, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Professor X, Black Bolt, and Namor — in Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Invasion #1. The answer: Earth-6160. Now the Maker, Ultimate Reed Richards used an Immortus Engine to remake the world. This reshaped reality is the new Ultimate Universe, consisting of Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli's Ultimate Black Panther, and Peace Momoko's Ultimate X-Men. (Read our Ultimate Universe explainer to learn the history of Earth-6160.)

Here, get a rundown on every Ultimate character introduced thus far and their status in the 6160:

Ultimate Universe Superheroes

ultimate-iron-lad-ultimate-doctor-doom.png

Jim Hammond (the original Human Torch): DECEASED
Steven Rogers (Captain America): UNDEFINED*
James Buchanan Barnes (the Winter Soldier): DECEASED
Robert Grayson (the original Marvel Boy): INACTIVE
Jack Monroe (Nomad): INACTIVE
Thor Odinson: CAPTIVE**
Howard Stark (Iron Man): DECEASED
Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic): CONTROLLED***
Susan Storm (Invisible Woman): DECEASED
Jonathan Lowell Storm (Human Torch): DECEASED
Benjamin Jacob Grimm (The Thing): DECEASED
Henry Jonathan Pym (the original Ant-Man): INACTIVE
Robert Bruce Banner (the Hulk): CONTROLLED
Peter Benjamin Parker (Spider-Man): INACTIVE****
Janet van Dyne (the Wasp): INACTIVE
Stephen Vincent Strange (Doctor Strange): CAPTIVE

* The Maker failed to find long-lost Super-Soldier Captain America, who was frozen in ice for decades.
** Thor was imprisoned on Asgard, ruled by Loki, with Lady Sif as his warden. He's since been freed by the Ultimates.
*** The Maker delayed the space flight that would have bestowed the Fantastic Four their powers in a cosmic space storm. The Reed Richards of Earth-6160 is Doctor Doom and served the Maker in The City, his domed future city in Latveria.
**** The Maker interfered to prevent a radioactive spider from biting a teenage Peter Parker, who doesn't become Spider-Man until he's an adult and married with children.

The New Ultimates

the-new-ultimates-universe.png

In Ultimate Universe #1, a new Ultimates team forms to restore reality:

Earth-6160 Iron Lad: A.k.a. Tony Stark, the teenage son of technocrat Howard Stark, the original Iron Man.
Earth-6160 Doctor Doom: Reed Richards is the metal-masked counterpart of his villainous maker, Ultimate Reed Richards.
Earth-6160 Thor: The God of Thunder and Lightning, who wields the might of his enchanted hammer, Mjolnir.
Earth-6160 Lady Sif: The warden of Asgard's royal prisons, who is charged with accompanying her ward after Iron Lad and Doctor Doom free him from his prison.

The Maker's Council

ultimate-universe-the-makers-council.png

The world as remade by the Maker consists of incorporated nation-states, each ruled by the Maker's Council:

  • The North American Union (formerly Howard Stark and Obadiah Stane, both deceased)
  • The Society of South America (Emmanuel Da Costa)
  • The European Coalition (Henri Dugarry, a.k.a. Captain Britain)
  • The City/Latveria (The Maker)
  • The Upper and Lower Kingdoms (Lord Khonshu and Lord Ra)
  • The Eurasian Republic (Illyana Rasputina/Magik, Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Arkady Rossovich/Omega Red)
  • The Children of Eternal Light (Bruce Banner/The Hulk)
  • Hi No Kuni "Land of the Sun" (Shiro Yoshida/Sun Emperor, Kenuichio Harada/Silver Samurai, and Ophelia Sarkissian/Viper)

Ultimate Universe Reading Order

  • Ultimate Invasion #1—#4 (2023)
  • Ultimate Universe #1 (2023)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man #1 (January 2024)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man #2 (February 2024)
  • Ultimate Black Panther #1 (February 2024)
  • Ultimate X-Men #1 (March 2024)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man #3 (March 2024)
  • The Ultimates (2024) (TBA 2024)
