Who's Who in Marvel's New Ultimate Universe

"What is the Maker making?" That was the question asked of the Earth-616 Illuminati — Mister Fantastic, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Professor X, Black Bolt, and Namor — in Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Invasion #1. The answer: Earth-6160. Now the Maker, Ultimate Reed Richards used an Immortus Engine to remake the world. This reshaped reality is the new Ultimate Universe, consisting of Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man, Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli's Ultimate Black Panther, and Peace Momoko's Ultimate X-Men. (Read our Ultimate Universe explainer to learn the history of Earth-6160.)

Here, get a rundown on every Ultimate character introduced thus far and their status in the 6160:

Ultimate Universe Superheroes

Jim Hammond (the original Human Torch): DECEASED

Steven Rogers (Captain America): UNDEFINED*

James Buchanan Barnes (the Winter Soldier): DECEASED

Robert Grayson (the original Marvel Boy): INACTIVE

Jack Monroe (Nomad): INACTIVE

Thor Odinson: CAPTIVE**

Howard Stark (Iron Man): DECEASED

Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic): CONTROLLED***

Susan Storm (Invisible Woman): DECEASED

Jonathan Lowell Storm (Human Torch): DECEASED

Benjamin Jacob Grimm (The Thing): DECEASED

Henry Jonathan Pym (the original Ant-Man): INACTIVE

Robert Bruce Banner (the Hulk): CONTROLLED

Peter Benjamin Parker (Spider-Man): INACTIVE****

Janet van Dyne (the Wasp): INACTIVE

Stephen Vincent Strange (Doctor Strange): CAPTIVE



* The Maker failed to find long-lost Super-Soldier Captain America, who was frozen in ice for decades.

** Thor was imprisoned on Asgard, ruled by Loki, with Lady Sif as his warden. He's since been freed by the Ultimates.

*** The Maker delayed the space flight that would have bestowed the Fantastic Four their powers in a cosmic space storm. The Reed Richards of Earth-6160 is Doctor Doom and served the Maker in The City, his domed future city in Latveria.

**** The Maker interfered to prevent a radioactive spider from biting a teenage Peter Parker, who doesn't become Spider-Man until he's an adult and married with children.

The New Ultimates

In Ultimate Universe #1, a new Ultimates team forms to restore reality:



Earth-6160 Iron Lad: A.k.a. Tony Stark, the teenage son of technocrat Howard Stark, the original Iron Man.

Earth-6160 Doctor Doom: Reed Richards is the metal-masked counterpart of his villainous maker, Ultimate Reed Richards.

Earth-6160 Thor: The God of Thunder and Lightning, who wields the might of his enchanted hammer, Mjolnir.

Earth-6160 Lady Sif: The warden of Asgard's royal prisons, who is charged with accompanying her ward after Iron Lad and Doctor Doom free him from his prison.

The Maker's Council



The world as remade by the Maker consists of incorporated nation-states, each ruled by the Maker's Council:

The North American Union (formerly Howard Stark and Obadiah Stane, both deceased)

(formerly Howard Stark and Obadiah Stane, both deceased) The Society of South America (Emmanuel Da Costa)

(Emmanuel Da Costa) The European Coalition (Henri Dugarry, a.k.a. Captain Britain)

(Henri Dugarry, a.k.a. Captain Britain) The City/Latveria (The Maker)

(The Maker) The Upper and Lower Kingdoms (Lord Khonshu and Lord Ra)

(Lord Khonshu and Lord Ra) The Eurasian Republic (Illyana Rasputina/Magik, Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Arkady Rossovich/Omega Red)

(Illyana Rasputina/Magik, Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Arkady Rossovich/Omega Red) The Children of Eternal Light (Bruce Banner/The Hulk)

(Bruce Banner/The Hulk) Hi No Kuni "Land of the Sun" (Shiro Yoshida/Sun Emperor, Kenuichio Harada/Silver Samurai, and Ophelia Sarkissian/Viper)

