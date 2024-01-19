Marvel Confirms Another Major Change to Spider-Man in the Ultimate Universe

Spider-Man's origin in the Ultimate Universe is taking another departure from the main Marvel Universe. Instead of beginning his web-slinging career as a high schooler, Ultimate Spider-Man is starting as an older, married husband to two kids. Ultimate Spider-Man #1 was so popular that it's already being rushed back for a second printing. As the hype for the title continues, Marvel is giving fans a look at the second issue, which introduces a classic Spidey foe, while also confirming the costume Spider-Man will wear a month into the job.

Marvel released the first look at Ultimate Spider-Man #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. The final pages of Ultimate Spider-Man #1 showed Peter Parker gaining his spider powers and being noticeably covered in a black costume, though the view we're given is from afar. This makes it look as if Spider-Man is starting his career with a black suit, but the Ultimate Spider-Man #2 first look confirms this is a black costume. While Spider-Man did famously wear a black superhero suit and the black Venom symbiote, he is widely known for his classic red-and-blue attire. Whether or not this is an Ultimate symbiote, or just a simple cloth costume remains to be seen. If it is a symbiote, it would explain how Spider-Man is able to produce web fluid without manufacturing a homemade version.

Ultimate Spider-Man introduces Ultimate Shocker

Marvel's new Ultimate Universe is making changes to the heroes and villains fans are accustomed to. For example, Killmonger and Storm make their debut in Ultimate Black Panther, and Green Goblin will be a "hero" in Ultimate Spider-Man. The latter series is putting a new spin on another classic Spider-Man foe with Ultimate Shocker.

The first look at Ultimate Spider-Man #2 features a showdown between Spidey and Shocker, who gets a back-to-basics costume. Artist Marco Checchetto talked about designing Shocker's new look.

"My love for this character is no secret to anyone," Checchetto said. "As soon as I received Jonathan Hickman's plot of the series, I was immediately fascinated with how he managed to create something truly fresh and new, while keeping the spirit and essence of the web-slinger intact. I really loved the dialogue and got chills drawing these scenes. We have the opportunity and privilege to create our version of Spider-Man, and for me, to create the entire design of the series."

"Throughout our run, expect changes and both classic and new versions of characters," he continued. "One of the first you'll meet is Shocker. He's at the beginning of his career, so I wanted to create something different. Shocker wears a bomb squad suit to protect himself from the powers of his gloves, but still maintains some details of his classic costume. I had a lot of fun, and I believe it helps convey that we are at the dawn of a new storytelling universe. I would also like to talk about the origin of the Green Goblin's design, but I think it's more exciting to let you discover it by reading the fantastic story created by Jonathan!"

The first look at Ultimate Spider-Man #2 is below. The issue goes on sale February 21st.