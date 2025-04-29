All-New Venom Pits Mary Jane Against a Major Spider-Man Villain

There may be an all-new Venom, but Doctor Octopus is as armed and dangerous as ever. The Spider-Man archvillain recently reassembled the Sinister Six in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #45, and Doc Ock and the Masters of Evil — Mysterio, M.O.D.O.K., the Goblin Queen, Baron Mordo, and Arcade — joined forces with the Avengers in their desperate attempt to unseat Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom as Emperor of the World in One World Under Doom #3. The supervillains then aided the Avengers in foiling a breakout at the Raft prison that houses some of the worst super-criminals in the Marvel Universe.

But it seems Otto Octavius’ stint with Earth’s mightiest heroes is over: a solicitation for the upcoming All-New Venom #8 teases Doctor Octopus as the next foe facing the Mary Jane Watson Venom in July. So far, writer Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez’s All-New Venom run has pit them against the likes of Madame Masque, A.I.M., and M.O.D.O.K., making Doc Ock the first Spider-villain to tangle with Mary Jane’s Venom.

After revealing MJ as the mystery host of the alien symbiote that previously bonded with Peter Parker and then Eddie Brock, Marvel will disclose the origin of the All-New Venom in issue #6 in May. Issue #7 pits MJ against an old friend and another former Venom host — Flash Thompson, a.k.a. Anti-Venom — and the just-revealed cover for All-New Venom #8 (below) shows the Lethal Protector entangled in Doc Ock’s tentacles.

All-New Venom #6

THE ORIGIN OF THE ALL-NEW VENOM! Now we know WHO the All-New Venom is…the question is HOW? What happened after the events of the Venom War? Why did the symbiote choose this host – and why can’t they separate? Jackpot confronts Venom – and she may not like what she finds out!

On sale: May 7

All-New Venom #7

VENOM VS. ANTI-VENOM! If Flash Thompson doesn’t take down the new Venom, his superiors will make sure it’s Dylan Brock who pays the price. But now that Flash knows who the new Venom is, can he pull the trigger on the human being underneath? And if he can’t…which sinister Spider-villain is waiting in the wings to do it for him?

On sale: June 4

All-New Venom #8

EIGHT-ISSUE TENTACULAR SPECTACULAR! As Venom battles the Symbiote Squad at the Daily Bugle, the Sleeper Agent attempts a daring jailbreak on North Brother Island…neither of them knowing that S.C.A.R. has a superior new ally in the war on symbiotes! Doctor Octopus is back – and he’s more armed and dangerous than ever!

On sale: July 2