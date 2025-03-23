“And there came a day unlike any other, when Earth’s mightiest heroes were united against a common threat. On that day the Avengers were born — to fight the foes no single hero could withstand.” Foes like the Masters of Evil, a supervillain alliance that Baron Heinrich Zemo first formed to destroy the Avengers with the Black Knight, Melter, and Radioactive Man in 1964’s Avengers #6. Over 60 years, the ever-changing ranks of the Masters of Evil would go on to include the likes of Baron Helmut Zemo, Ultron, Moonstone, the Wrecking Crew, Doctor Octopus, and… the Avengers?!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this week’s One World Under Doom #2 by writer Ryan North and artist R.B. Silva, the Avengers — Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Storm, Scarlet Witch, Vision, and Captain Marvel — are on the backfoot after Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom declared himself the Emperor of the World, decreed all nations provinces of the new United Latveria, and then granted his subjects the gift of open borders.

Emperor Doom already killed Baron Helmut Zemo while squashing a Hydra rebellion and magically cured the Fantastic Four’s Thing (leaving Ben Grimm without his powers). Now that the world’s leaders have declared fealty to Doom, Earth’s mightiest heroes are losing.

Captain Marvel mounts the Avengers’ two-pronged attack: while magic users led by Scarlet Witch and espionage experts like Black Widow infiltrate capitals to liberate the world’s leaders from Doom’s influence, another team of heavy-hitters will bring the fight to Doom as a distraction.

“What’s happening here is huge, and it’s global. As such, it transcends many of our old differences,” Captain Marvel tells the heroes. “Which means, Avengers, that we now find ourselves with an unconventional group of allies… all of whom stand ready to assist us in the final battle against Doom.”

They are the Masters of Evil: M.O.D.O.K., Doctor Octopus, Baron Mordo, Mysterio, Madelyne Pyror/Goblin Queen, and Arcade. “Heya, Tony,” M.O.D.O.K. tells Iron Man. “Welcome to the Masters of Evil.”

And so came a day unlike any other, when Earth’s mightiest heroes — and villains — were united against a common threat. On that day the new Masters of Evil Avengers were born to fight the foe no single hero — or villain — could withstand. After welcoming the Masters of Evil to their ranks, the Avengers and their enemies-turned-allies will join forces to take on Emperor Doom in One World Under Doom #3 in April. (See preview pages below.)

“It was a ton of fun to write, and even more fun to see drawn when R.B. Silva was done with it,” North said of the third issue (of nine). “And it doesn’t go the way you might think, and actually leads to an even BIGGER fight in the next issue! It’s got some Doom moments I’m super proud of. How could it not, when you’ve got characters like M.O.D.O.K. and Doctor Octopus trying to take down Doom for their own reasons?”

One World Under Doom #3

The Avengers have faced Doom…and they LOST. But Earth still needs avenging – and it’s not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge. And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all! But that’s not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him. However, Doom’s mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes…

On sale: April 23

One World Under Doom #3 Preview