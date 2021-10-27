Marvel Venom Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop Exclusive Is up for Pre-Order

The latest Marvel Funko Pop exclusive comes straight out of the pages of the 2017 Venomverse comic book story arc from Cullen Bunn and Iban Coello. It involved Venom hosts from the multiverse taking on the Poisons – creatures that feed on a symbiote and its host. Spider-Man fell victim to the Poisons, and therein lies the inspiration for Funko’s new Venomized Pop figure

The Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop features the white armored look of Poison victims. If you’re super lucky, you’ll get the glow-in-the-dark Chase version of the Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop shipped to you at random. You can pre-order the Pop here at Entertainment Earth, who have the exclusive on this Pop figure priced at $14.99. It’s set for release in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that Poison Spider-Man from Venomverse is sometimes confused with the Poison/Spider-Man character depicted in the 2006 What If? Spider-Man The Other storyline from Peter David and Khoi Pham. That version was clad in black and permanently bonded to Peter Parker. Peter’s personality was completely erased after the bonding – making him especially dangerous.

The Poison Spider-Man Funko Pop is tied to a wave of Venomized figures that debuted in 2019. The wave included Daredevil, Rocket Raccoon, Storm, X-23, Groot, and Thanos. You can check out the 2017 Venomverse comic series here on Comixology.