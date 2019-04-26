More Marvel Heroes Get Venomized Funko Pop Figures

Funko has released their second wave of Venomized Marvel superhero Pop figures, and the latest victims are Daredevil, Rocket Raccoon, Storm, X-23, Groot, and even the Mad Titan Thanos! And don’t worry – the Thanos Pop isn’t a spoiler for a weird plot twist in Avengers: Endgame.

You can pre-order all of the new figure in the Venomized Marvel lineup right here with shipping slated for August. Inside that link you’ll also find figures from Wave 1: Eddie Brock, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Carnage.

Shifting gears to DC, Funko recently launched their Previews Exclusive Pop figure of the Dark Multiverse Red Death Flash-themed Nightmare Batman from the DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal. If you can’t find it in your local comic shops, you can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for July. The figure follows the extremely popular Previews Exclusive Batman Who Laughs Pop figure that Funko unveiled last October. One of the last places you can score the leader of the Dark Knights in Pop figure form is right here on Amazon.

“Ripped from the pages of Dark Nights: Metal comes the Red Death as he’s streaking his way into your collection! The Dark Nights: Metal Red Death Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive features the fastest and deadliest man in the Dark Multiverse in a dynamic pose with his red lightning effects from his velocity burst around his arms and legs!”

Finally, Funko’s celebration of Batman’s 80th anniversary continues with the release of this Pop figure based on the vampire Batman featured in the 1991 Red Rain storyline. You can pre-order it right here with shipping slated for August. You can shop all of Funko’s 80th anniversary Batman Pop figures right here (including the previously released Batman Forever Pop pictured above).

