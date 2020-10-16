Marvel vs. DC Comics Crossover: Donny Cates and Scott Snyder Want to Team Up for New Series

It's been over fifteen years since the last crossover between Marvel and DC was published in comic book form, and in the years since things have changed drastically for both publishers. This perhaps makes it happening again a complicated affair, but we can all dream, and two of the high profile writers at both companies are eager to make it happen. One fan took to Twitter tonight to consider the idea of another crossover event, putting forward that writers Donny Cates (Thor, Venom, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Scott Snyder (Batman, Swamp Thing, Justice League) should pen the event. Surprisingly, both agreed.

"I don't think anyone wants that to happen more than us! I know I'm down!" Cates wrote. Snyder replied quickly adding, "Seconded!" Fans quickly flocked to their answers, considering other ideas for writers that could lend their talents to the crossover and what artists they'd like to see take on the challenge. Take a peek at the responses below and let us know what you would want to see in a new Marvel vs DC!

Marvel vs DC has long been a fan-favorite idea but it's only been pursued by the publishing companies a few times. The 1996 DC vs. Marvel Comics written by Peter David and Ron Marz with art by Dan Jurgens and Claudio Castellini was the first, featuring match-ups like Superman vs. Hulk, Spider-Man vs. Superboy, Batman vs. Captain America, Wolverine vs. Lobo, and Storm vs. Wonder Woman.

This was followed by the Marvel/DC combo series, the Amalgam Universe which included mash-ups like Princess Ororo of Themiscyra (Wonder Woman & Storm), Dark Claw (Batman & Wolverine), Spider-Boy (Superboy & Spider-Man), Mister X (Martian Manhunter & Professor X), and Ra's a-Pocalypse (Ra's al Ghul & Apocalypse)

The second official crossover event took place in 2003/2004 with Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers, marking the last time that Marvel and DC allowed their characters to interact. This story featured the kind of moments fans craved in such an event like Superman wielding Mjolnir and Captain America's shield, both the DC and Marvel versions of "Captain Marvel" appearing in the same panels, and Batman admitting Captain America could probably beat him in a fight.