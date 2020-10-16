Marvel vs. DC Comics Crossover: Donny Cates and Scott Snyder Want to Team Up for New Series
It's been over fifteen years since the last crossover between Marvel and DC was published in comic book form, and in the years since things have changed drastically for both publishers. This perhaps makes it happening again a complicated affair, but we can all dream, and two of the high profile writers at both companies are eager to make it happen. One fan took to Twitter tonight to consider the idea of another crossover event, putting forward that writers Donny Cates (Thor, Venom, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Scott Snyder (Batman, Swamp Thing, Justice League) should pen the event. Surprisingly, both agreed.
"I don't think anyone wants that to happen more than us! I know I'm down!" Cates wrote. Snyder replied quickly adding, "Seconded!" Fans quickly flocked to their answers, considering other ideas for writers that could lend their talents to the crossover and what artists they'd like to see take on the challenge. Take a peek at the responses below and let us know what you would want to see in a new Marvel vs DC!
Marvel vs DC has long been a fan-favorite idea but it's only been pursued by the publishing companies a few times. The 1996 DC vs. Marvel Comics written by Peter David and Ron Marz with art by Dan Jurgens and Claudio Castellini was the first, featuring match-ups like Superman vs. Hulk, Spider-Man vs. Superboy, Batman vs. Captain America, Wolverine vs. Lobo, and Storm vs. Wonder Woman.
This was followed by the Marvel/DC combo series, the Amalgam Universe which included mash-ups like Princess Ororo of Themiscyra (Wonder Woman & Storm), Dark Claw (Batman & Wolverine), Spider-Boy (Superboy & Spider-Man), Mister X (Martian Manhunter & Professor X), and Ra's a-Pocalypse (Ra's al Ghul & Apocalypse)
The second official crossover event took place in 2003/2004 with Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers, marking the last time that Marvel and DC allowed their characters to interact. This story featured the kind of moments fans craved in such an event like Superman wielding Mjolnir and Captain America's shield, both the DC and Marvel versions of "Captain Marvel" appearing in the same panels, and Batman admitting Captain America could probably beat him in a fight.
I'm down!
prevnext
I don't think anyone wants that to happen more than us! I know I'm down!— DONNY CATES (OF HELL) (@Doncates) October 16, 2020
we need some Venom beating up Green Lantern
prevnext
I agree and get some Dan Slott, Gail Simone and Jim Lee, and the guy who writes Batman curse of the White Knight. But we need some Venom beating up Green Lantern— Donald Whitaker (@TeacherDad88) October 16, 2020
we all want that!
prevnext
Speaking for same people everywhere, I think we all want that!!— Peter J Tavalieri (@Ptav96) October 16, 2020
Deadpool vs Deathstroke
prevnext
Deadpool vs Death Stroke— nDn (@nDn_IMAGmusic) October 16, 2020
you have my money!
prevnext
If Plastic Man is involved, you have my money!— 🎃Man in the Back🎃 (@thatonedude_87) October 16, 2020
Batman vs Daredevil
prevnext
I still want @BRIANMBENDIS and @alexmaleev's Batman and Daredevil book.— Brandon Ruttle (@BrandonKRuttle) October 16, 2020
This needs to happen
prevnext
For the love of all that is good in this world, this needs to happen. I legit though Crossover at @ImageComics was going to unite the three, but it looks to be a different story (I'm no less excited for that book though!) The name and the three °°° threw me off is all.— Uncle Ben's Rice (@NewAgeSpider) October 16, 2020
best way to up sales for everyone
prevnext
agreed and give both companies a month of books by mixing creative teams for their books culminating in a brand new amalgam run for another month, best way to up sales for everyone involved, gets ppl talking about your characters, GENIUS!!!!— Scott Lynn (@ThatScottLynn) October 16, 2020
The world isn’t ready for this
prevnext
The world isn’t ready for this dream crossover to happen. If it does.— Cam (@camkillmonger) October 16, 2020
ONE. MUST. DIE.
prevnext
Ok but if this is gonna happen they can’t team up against some dual threat or universe shattering event...
ONE. MUST. DIE.— Steve (@Watch_Owner) October 16, 2020
Could it even happen?
So could something like this happen? In the current environment, probably not. Former DC co-publisher Dan Didio squashed the idea of it at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 calling the crossovers a "last resort," noting that they previously only happened because the comic book industry was in bad shape.
"Each company felt that they couldn't support themselves, they had to work together to create a product that created enough energy and interest for the fan base at the time," Didio said at the time. "I would rather put that creative energy just in our characters rather than working on a story with Marvel characters. And the shame of it, honestly, is there were certain things created in that mix-up, that mash-up, that were quite exciting but can never be revisited again without the cooperation between the two companies."0comments
Though Didio is no longer part of the decision making at DC Comics, having been fired earlier this year, the likelihood of such a crossover still seems like a pipe dream. In the years since JLA/Avengers, Marvel was bought outright by The Walt Disney Company and the WB owned DC Comics is now property of AT&T. For these two universes to even meet again it would require two major corporations and a lot of lawyers coming to agree on many terms.
Even if it can't happen, what would you like to see in a new version of a Marvel vs DC crossover? Should Lobo put the beat down on Wolverine this time? Could the Green Lanter get the better of the Silver Surfer? Will The Hulk take down Superman? Sound off with your thoughts below!prev