DC Comics' Scott Snyder Explains Why Castlevania Is a Top-Tier Series

Castlevania has become one of the biggest original shows that Netflix has premiered on their streaming service, taking us through the world of the vampire hunters of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard as they attempt to free the world of vampiric influence, and DC Comics' writer Scott Snyder recently shared his thoughts on why he loves the franchise! Snyder is no stranger to the supernatural as he has dived into magical beings and worlds with his runs on Batman and Justice League in DC Comics, as well as his comic American Vampire! Needless to say, Castlevania and Snyder are a match made in heaven!

The fourth season of the popular anime on Netflix has already been confirmed, following a tense and action packed third outing that showed our favorite vampire hunters attempting to navigate a world that was now free of the vampire king himself, Dracula. With the fourth season gearing up for a potential war between Carmilla and Isaac as both amass demonic armies of their own, we're sure that Netflix's series will live up to the quality established in its first three seasons!

CBR recently had the opportunity to sit down with Scott Snyder, the prolific writer at DC Comics, and discussed his love of the franchise of Castlevania and how his love of the Universal Monsters from his childhood drew him closer to the video game series:

"We bought an arcade this past Christmas, and it's really like a PC in an arcade cabinet; you can get any old game through Popsicle through its library, and we've been playing the Castlevania games. Look, I love the classic Universal Monsters -- Invisible Man, Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolf Man -- from when I was a kid. In the house, I have my action figures from when I was a kid: The glow-in-the-dark Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Boris Karloff Frankenstein -- all of it. I adored that game and I remember struggling with the Frankenstein Monster, with the Igor on his shoulder, and throwing holy water to keep him from getting closer and closer. I don't think I ever beat the first one, but I did get to Dracula."

Via CBR

