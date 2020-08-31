Fortnite: Donny Cates Defends Marvel Crossover

✖

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 crossover with Marvel has been a pretty big hit so far, but some comics fans have been less than pleased. On Twitter, writer Donny Cates defended the crossover, comparing it positively to the Marvel vs. Capcom series of fighting games. Cates pointed out that comics should be fun, and the crossover presents a unique opportunity to bring in new and younger readers. Given the worldwide popularity of Fortnite and the number of platforms the game is available on, it's certainly hard to dispute the latter point! The pair of Tweets from Cates can be found below.

Also a lot of y’all never played Marvel vs Capcom as a kid and it shows. — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) August 31, 2020

Cates is the current writer on Marvel's Thor comic and also penned the Fortnite x Marvel- Nexus War: Thor one-shot. The events of the comic take place within the continuity of Cates' current Thor run, which is likely what prompted some grumbling from fans. It does not appear that the tie-in is required reading material for those that have no interest in the crossover, but for those invested, it seems like a nice way to add some weight to the events.

As Cates points out, the crossover with Fortnite is far from the first such video game crossover involving Marvel characters. In addition to the Marvel vs. Capcom series, Marvel Nemesis: Rise of The Imperfects was a video game released in 2005 where Marvel characters fought original creations from EA. The game received a crossover series that brought the characters into Marvel continuity, and there seemed to be plans to use them elsewhere. However, due to the game's poor reception, the characters have not been seen since.

Fortunately for Marvel fans, the Fortnite crossover seems to be a much bigger success than that effort with EA! The game offers a number of Marvel skins, including one based on Thor's appearance in the current comics. Epic Games has not yet announced any additional Marvel skins for later in the season, but rumors and leaks have pointed to a number of possibilities.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

