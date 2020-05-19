A DC Artist Is Putting Together A Marvel VS. DC Comic On Twitter

While comic fans were waiting for the House of Ideas and their Distinguished Competition to resume publishing of their monthly titles, one artist took it upon himself to fill in the gaps. Irish artist Stephen Byrne, known for work on Legion of SuperHeroes, Wonder Twins, Mera: Tidebreaker, Justice League/Power Rangers, and Green Arrow, has begun posting complete pages of a hypothetical Marvel vs DC crossover event that has us stoked at the possibilities. So far the match-ups that Byrne has created include Iron Man and Superman plus Wonder Woman and Thor, and a full splash page of Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America versus Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman preparing to do battle. Check them out below along with some behind-the-scenes looks.

Fans and artists have been flooding social media with Marvel vs DC crossover fan art for the better part of a month now thanks to artist Sean Izaakse. The Fantastic Four and Uncanny Avengers artist began the initiative online posting weekly challenges to other artists and even raising money for #Creators4Comics, helping comic shops & indie bookstores hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Marvel vs DC has long been a fan-favorite idea but it's only been pursued by the publishing companies twice in the past. The 1996 DC vs. Marvel Comics written by Peter David and Ron Marz with art by Dan Jurgens and Claudio Castellini was the first, featuring match-ups like Superman vs. Hulk, Spider-Man vs. Superboy, Batman vs. Captain America, Wolverine vs. Lobo, and Storm vs. Wonder Woman.

This was followed by the Marvel/DC combo series, the Amalgam Universe which included mash-ups like Princess Ororo of Themiscyra (Wonder Woman & Storm), Dark Claw (Batman & Wolverine), and Spider-Boy (Superboy & Spider-Man).

Another official crossover event took place in 2003/2004 with Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers, marking the last time that Marvel and DC allowed their characters to interact but featured the kind of moments fans craved in such an event like Superman wielding Mjolnir and Captain America's shield.