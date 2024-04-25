Marvel Previews Wolverine's 50th and Final Issue

The bloody Sabretooth War — and writer Benjamin Percy's run on Wolverine — is almost at an end. Marvel Comics has unveiled the first look at Wolverine #50, the oversized conclusion of the 10-part Sabretooth War storyline and the final issue wrapping up Vol. 7 of Wolverine just in time for the X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch. Written by Percy and Victor Lavalle with a bonus story by legendary Wolverine writer Larry Hama, and art by Geoff Shaw, Cory Smith, Daniel Picciotto, and Javi Fernández, the issue also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the adamantium metal-clawed mutant who first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk in 1974.

Recent issues of Wolverine saw Logan stripped of his mutant healing factor by his nemesis, Victor Creed/Sabretooth, who has been slaughtering Logan's family and friends with his army of Sabreteeth. For their final confrontation, the depowered Wolverine will don a suit of Adamantium Armor pictured on artist Leinil Francis Yu's cover below.

"Fifty issues of Wolverine is a hell of a lot to be thankful for. But the math gets hairier when I do some accounting," Percy said in a statement. "I've actually been writing Logan — in the audio drama, in X-Force and Wolverine and all the crossovers and spin-off events — for seven years, twenty episodes, and a hundred thirty-ish issues. That's a whole lot of SNIKT. That's a big part of my life and career, and I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience. I can't believe I've been lucky enough to serve as the custodian of a character who is so important to me. Thanks, bubs, for joining the mayhem."

Hama returns to Wolverine and teams up with Picciotto for a back-up story featuring Jubilee of the X-Men, and Percy pens a special sendoff story with Fernández on art that explores Wolverine's 50-year legacy. Marvel will celebrate the character with the Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover series, which pay homage to classic Marvel Comics covers across issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Blade, Avengers, X-Men, and more.

The issue will also feature a special sneak peek at what's next for Wolverine in the From the Ashes era, where the yellow suit-clad Logan will join the "outlaw" X-Men of Louisiana — Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee — in Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men #1.

Wolverine #50 is on stands May 29, followed by the all-new Uncanny X-Men #1 on August 7.