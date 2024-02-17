Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics Ahead of Upcoming Relaunch

Cable #4 (Photo: Marvel Comics) CABLE #4 (OF 4) Written by FABIAN NICIEZA Art by SCOT EATON TIME'S RUN OUT – THE NEOCRACY IS AT YOUR DOOR! As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Cable faces both a devastating betrayal and an impossible decision! Will he be able to stem the tides of the Neocracy, or will he and the rest of the Marvel Universe be subsumed? Don't miss out on this explosive series finale! prevnext

Fall of the House of X #5 (Photo: Marvel Comics) FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #5 (OF 5) Written by GERRY DUGGAN Art by LUCAS WERNECK THE BATTLE FOR THE FUTURE! It all comes down to this – Orchis versus the X-Men, winner take the future! Orchis has pushed mutantkind to their lowest point ever, but that just means the X-Men have had to fight back like never before. Will it be enough? We continue to barrel toward the conclusion of the Krakoan Age as the two stories that are one come to an end! prevnext

Invincible Iron Man #18 (Photo: Marvel Comics) INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18 Written by GERRY DUGGAN Art by PATCH ZIRCHER SIDE BY SIDE WITH…MAGNETO! For years, the Master of Magnetism was Iron Man's greatest fear. But to take down Orchis, will Tony have to work with the X-Men's former adversary? And will a fight against every Sentinel on Earth be too much for even these two powerhouses? prevnext

Rise of the Powers of X #5 (Photo: Marvel Comics) RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5 (OF 5) Written by KIERON GILLEN Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO THE BATTLE FOR ALL TIME! The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever...and the result is being decided by whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude! prevnext

Wolverine #49 (Photo: Marvel Comics) WOLVERINE #49 Written by VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY Art by GEOFF SHAW ARMOR UP FOR THE PENULTIMATE PART OF SABRETOOTH WAR! Wolverine is powerless – but not defenseless. Forge made Logan one last invention, and with the lives of the X-Men and all mutants on the line, it's time to unleash the ultimate weapon! COLLECTORS' NOTE: Featuring the full debut of the Adamantium Armor! prevnext

Wolverine #50 (Photo: Marvel Comics) WOLVERINE #50 Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE, LARRY HAMA & MORE Art by CORY SMITH, GEOFF SHAW, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & MORE CREED VS. LOGAN – THE FINAL SHOWDOWN! It's all come down to this: the final battle between WOLVERINE and SABRETOOTH. The Sabretooth War concludes in the way it began – a violent, bloody battle – but WHO will be left standing? Plus: Special short stories celebrating fifty issues of this run and 50 YEARS OF WOLVERINE, from legendary Logan scribes including Larry Hama, as well as a final send-off from Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández, and some special SURPRISES! prevnext

X-Men #34 (Photo: Marvel Comics) X-MEN #34 Written by GERRY DUGGAN Art by JOSHUA CASSARA THE END IS NIGH! The Krakoan Age is nearly at an end…and what might be the final battle of the heroes of Krakoa! One last stop before the fall and rise come to their conclusion…and everything changes! prevnext

X-Men: Forever #3 (Photo: Marvel Comics) X-MEN: FOREVER #3 (OF 4) Written by KIERON GILLEN Art by LUCA MARESCA NOW… War in Krakoa! A hunt in the White Hot Room! And a heartwarming family reunion (by which we mean "possibly involving setting fire to someone's heart with a flamethrower"). Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X and IMMORTAL X-MEN comes a must-read for the conclusion of the Krakoan Age! prevnext