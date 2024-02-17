Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics Ahead of Upcoming Relaunch
Marvel begins wrapping up the Krakoan age of X-Men in May 2024.
The end of the X-Men's Krakoa era is at hand. Marvel Comics has revealed its X-Men solicitations for May 2024, which show that every current X-Men series is concluding. Wolverine will go out on a milestone as Wolverine #50 closes out the run and finishes the "Sabretooth War" war story. Fall of the House of X, Rise of the Powers of X, X-Men, X-Men Forever, Cable, and Invincible Iron Man also wrap up in May 2024. Marvel is billing May as the "penultimate" month of the Krakoan age, as there are still unrevealed plans for a grand finale in June ahead of whatever comes next.
The conclusion of one era of X-Men comics and the start of another is part of a busy year for X-Men across media. X-Men '97 debuts in March, continuing the story of X-Men: The Animated Series, a touchstone for an entire generation of X-Men faithful. Marvel released the X-Men '97 trailer earlier this week.
The X-Men also return to the big screen this July in Deadpool & Wolverine, which features the title characters (played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively) and likely a few other familiar faces. Marvel Studios released the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer during the Super Bowl to record-breaking views.
The X-Men will also be a part of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe. Peach Momoko will take Marvel's mutants in a new direction in her new Ultimate X-Men series.
The covers and solicitations for the penultimate month of the X-Men's Krakoa era are below. All issues go on sale in May 2024.
CABLE #4 (OF 4)
Written by FABIAN NICIEZA
Art by SCOT EATON
TIME'S RUN OUT – THE NEOCRACY IS AT YOUR DOOR!
As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Cable faces both a devastating betrayal and an impossible decision! Will he be able to stem the tides of the Neocracy, or will he and the rest of the Marvel Universe be subsumed? Don't miss out on this explosive series finale!prevnext
FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #5 (OF 5)
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
THE BATTLE FOR THE FUTURE!
It all comes down to this – Orchis versus the X-Men, winner take the future! Orchis has pushed mutantkind to their lowest point ever, but that just means the X-Men have had to fight back like never before. Will it be enough? We continue to barrel toward the conclusion of the Krakoan Age as the two stories that are one come to an end!prevnext
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by PATCH ZIRCHER
SIDE BY SIDE WITH…MAGNETO!
For years, the Master of Magnetism was Iron Man's greatest fear. But to take down Orchis, will Tony have to work with the X-Men's former adversary? And will a fight against every Sentinel on Earth be too much for even these two powerhouses?prevnext
RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #5 (OF 5)
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO
THE BATTLE FOR ALL TIME!
The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever...and the result is being decided by whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude!prevnext
WOLVERINE #49
Written by VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by GEOFF SHAW
ARMOR UP FOR THE PENULTIMATE PART OF SABRETOOTH WAR!
Wolverine is powerless – but not defenseless. Forge made Logan one last invention, and with the lives of the X-Men and all mutants on the line, it's time to unleash the ultimate weapon! COLLECTORS' NOTE: Featuring the full debut of the Adamantium Armor!prevnext
WOLVERINE #50
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE, LARRY HAMA & MORE
Art by CORY SMITH, GEOFF SHAW, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & MORE
CREED VS. LOGAN – THE FINAL SHOWDOWN!
It's all come down to this: the final battle between WOLVERINE and SABRETOOTH. The Sabretooth War concludes in the way it began – a violent, bloody battle – but WHO will be left standing? Plus: Special short stories celebrating fifty issues of this run and 50 YEARS OF WOLVERINE, from legendary Logan scribes including Larry Hama, as well as a final send-off from Benjamin Percy and Javi Fernández, and some special SURPRISES!prevnext
X-MEN #34
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
THE END IS NIGH!
The Krakoan Age is nearly at an end…and what might be the final battle of the heroes of Krakoa! One last stop before the fall and rise come to their conclusion…and everything changes!prevnext
X-MEN: FOREVER #3 (OF 4)
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCA MARESCA
NOW…
War in Krakoa! A hunt in the White Hot Room! And a heartwarming family reunion (by which we mean "possibly involving setting fire to someone's heart with a flamethrower"). Spinning out from RISE OF THE POWERS OF X and IMMORTAL X-MEN comes a must-read for the conclusion of the Krakoan Age!prevnext
X-MEN: FOREVER #4 (OF 4)
Written by KIERON GILLEN
Art by LUCA MARESCA
…AND FOREVER!
Our secrets, sinister or otherwise, are over. X-MEN FORVER ends with a question – after everything, do we have Hope or not? From between the pages of IMMORTAL X-MEN and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, the final secrets of the Krakoan Age are revealed here!prev