Wolverine 50th Anniversary Variants Pay Homage to Famous Marvel Comics Covers

James Howlett. Logan. Weapon X. For 50 years, Wolverine has been the best there is at what he does — and in 2024, Marvel Comics marks five decades of the X-Men's most ferocious mutant with the new Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine variant covers series. The covers start rolling out January 3rd and will adorn issues of such titles Amazing Spider-Man, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Avengers, and more, with homages to some of the most iconic covers in Marvel Comics history. Artists enlisted to celebrate 50 years of Wolverine include Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), Dan Jurgens (Captain America), Clayton Crain (Carnage), Todd Nauck (X-Men Legends), and Kevin Eastman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Marvel has revealed the first 15 covers (below), which pay homage to famous Marvel covers from the past five decades — including X-Men #1, Amazing Spider-Man #50 and #300, Fantastic Four #1, Captain America #100, Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8, Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man #1, Avengers #57, The Mighty Thor #337, and Infinity Gauntlet #1.

Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine variant covers series coincides with the recently announced Wolverine: Madripoor Knights, a five-issue limited series written by legendary Uncanny X-Men and Wolverine writer Chris Claremont that serves as a sequel to 1990's Uncanny X-Men #268, and Sabretooth War, a 10-part epic that Marvel Comics calls "the definitive Wolverine and Sabretooth story" and "the most violent Wolverine story ever told." That story marking Wolverine's major milestone begins in Benjamin Percy's ongoing run of Wolverine (2020) #41 and culminates in Wolverine issue #50.

Marvel's Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Covers



On Sale 1/3

CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Jim Rugg

DOCTOR STRANGE #11 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by E.J. Su

MIGUEL O'HARA – SPIDER-MAN: 2099 #1 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant by David Yardin

VENOM #29 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant by Leinil Francis Yu

On Sale 1/10

AVENGERS #9 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Pete Woods

BLADE #7 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Ema Lupacchino

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #15 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #4 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Dan Jurgens

WOLVERINE #41 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

On Sale 1/17

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Alex Saviuk

BLACK PANTHER #8 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

DAREDEVIL #5 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by David Marquez

FANTASTIC FOUR #16 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Chad Hardin

X-MEN #30 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Ethan Young

On Sale 1/24

IMMORTAL THOR #6 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Carlos Magno

SPIDER-WOMAN #3 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Corin Howell

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #3 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Betsy Cola

PUNISHER #3 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by TBA

On Sale 1/31

AVENGERS INC. #5 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant by Todd Nauck

DEAD X-MEN #1 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Kevin Eastman

INCREDIBLE HULK #8 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant Cover by Dustin Nguyen

SPIDER-BOY #3 Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant by David Baldeon