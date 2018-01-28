The Internet Reacts to “Old Woman Laura”

Marvel Comics launches Old Woman Laura in All-New Wolverine #33, out April 4, catching up with female Wolverine clone Laura Kinney in the not-too-distant future.

The story, a spin on Mark Millar and Steve McNiven’s Old Man Logan limited series that re-imagined the metal-clawed X-Man as an even more grizzled hero in an apocalyptic future, depicts the world as a utopia where heroes have succeeded in bringing peace worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the head of the utopia is Laura Kinney, who has passed on her mantle of Wolverine, opting instead to live her best life as Madripoor’s benevolent queen.

But a long simmering evil will force Laura out of retirement and back into the blue-and-yellow, with the final journey taking everything Laura has to give — including, maybe, her life.

Marvel Comics announced the limited-time event earlier this week, prompting mixed reaction from fans on social media.

The idea of Old Woman Laura is dope. — Matt Sibley (@Matt_Sibley) January 23, 2018

“The idea of Old Woman Laura is dope,” wrote Twitter user Matt Sibley. Jack Fisher agrees, writing, “Old Man Logan and Old Woman Laura would probably still kick more a— than most other heroes in their prime.”

Old Man Logan and Old Woman Laura would probably still kick more ass than most other heroes in their prime. Any chance for a team-up @TomTaylorMade? 😉 — Jack Fisher (@MarvelMaster616) January 23, 2018

“This is too much,” wrote user jordaustin, “stop making this old this, old that,” adding a plea for Marvel to bring back the time-displaced X-Men.

Old Woman Laura… this is too much stop making this Old this old that, we need the hound time displaced X-Men back… esp Jean https://t.co/9X8krwhYVG — Jordan the Jord Master (@jordaustin) January 23, 2018

“Seriously?” writes user Wolverita, calling the story a “trash a— prompt.”

like seriously????????? old woman laura??? she’s like 22 years old and has not even had the chance to process or work through her severe trauma, and yet we get served this trash ass prompt — W👁‍🗨LVERITA (@wolverita) January 23, 2018

“That’s not necessary really,” wrote user 704jordan.

“So just copying the name isn’t enough,” writes user leonidasolympia, “now they gotta copy Logan’s popular storylines?”

So just copying the name isn’t enough, now they gotta copy Logan’s popular storylines? — Logan (@leonidasolympia) January 24, 2018

Laura adopted the mantle of Wolverine in 2015, taking over for a then-deceased Logan who perished despite his famous healing factor.

All New Wolverine #33, scripted by Tom Taylor and pencilled by Ramon Rosanas, hits shelves April 4.