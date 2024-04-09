Marvel Announces X-Force Relaunch With Deadpool

X-Force is forging a new path. Marvel Comics has officially announced a new X-Force ongoing series set in the X-Men's upcoming From the Ashes era, the publisher's post-Krakoan Age of X-books beginning this summer. X-Force, from screenwriter and comics writer Geoffrey Thorne (Star Trek, Marvel's Mosaic) and artist Marcus To (Excalibur, Shang-Chi), joins a lineup of new X-Men comics that includes X-Men by Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman; Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez; and Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero.

The just-announced roster is led by the mutant sorcerer, inventor, and warrior Forge and includes Rachel Summers, a.k.a. Askani, a telepath from an alternate future; Captain Britain Betsy Braddock, the telepathic mutant martial artist formerly known as Psylocke; Noriko Ashida, a.k.a. Surge, an electric-powered mutant who previously led a team of the New X-Men; the molecular-manipulating mutant known as Tank; and the super-genius Sage, who served as X-Force's new director in Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill's recent run that concluded with X-Force #50 in March.

Marvel also revealed Stephen Segovia's cover for X-Force #1, on stands July 31.

"I cannot believe the reaction to my pitch with, 'That sounds like X-Force to us,'" Thorne said in a statement. "It's a new vibe and a different mission, but it's still X-Force. Looking at all the books coming out under this banner, I'll just paraphrase the prophet, Sheryl Crow: 'All I wanna do is have some fun.' Looking at what I'm getting to do and what the others are bringing, I'm absolutely not the only one."

Added To: "When Marvel approached me to be the artist for X-Force, I was ecstatic. I was always a big fan of the X-books growing up, and to be a part of bringing that excitement to new and old readers alike was an opportunity I could not turn down. And the chance to draw Betsy Braddock again is icing on the cake!"

The Forge-led X-Force will feature a revolving door of Marvel guest stars, starting with the Merc with a Mouth: Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool. Marvel describes the new X-Force:

"To save nothing short of existence itself, they'll jump sword, gun, and fist first into deadly uncertainty, and the only thing getting in their way will be the secrets they keep! A new path forged! The world is fractured. Forge uses his powers to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-Force! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission! Plus, as Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he'll recruit specialists for each target."

X-Force, Phoenix, and NYX launch as part of the all-new X-Men: From the Ashes era this July.