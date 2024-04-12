Marvel Announces New X-Men Series Led By Ms Marvel, X-23

Ms. Marvel and Wolverine, aka X-23, headline the latest comic in Marvel's X-Men relaunch. As the Krakoan era comes to an end, the X-Men are transitioning into its "From the Ashes" era with a slew of new titles and creative teams. Three series will headline the relaunch – Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men. Those three titles are joined by X-Force, Phoenix, and the newly announced NYX, featuring a team of young mutants taking the Big Apple by storm.

NYX features a group of former X-Men students navigating young adulthood, discrimination, and new threats in the greatest city on Earth. The series is written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Timeless, Alien: Black, White & Blood) and artist Francesco Mortarino (Avengers, Cult of Carnage: Misery). The name NYX is a callback to the 2000s original series and stars Ms. Marvel, Anole, Wolverine/X-23, Prodigy, and Sophie Cuckoo.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is the new X-Men series NYX about?

Like the 2000s groundbreaking original series, NYX won't shy away from reflecting the harsh realities of life as a mix of iconic and fan-favorite mutants reenter a world filled with bigotry, mistrust, and misinformation. Free from the X-Men's guidance and Krakoa's protection, they'll shut out the noise and overcome the hate by doing what they do best—EVOLVING. But if you can count on anything, it's that mutants are never all in agreement, and some are having a really hard time letting Krakoa go…

This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning. This is Ms. Marvel embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is Anole trying to keep his head above water. This is Wolverine in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is Prodigy writing history as it happens – and Sophie Cuckoo finding her own way. The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There's something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they're determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. THIS IS NYX!

"This is the kind of book we came to Marvel to create," Kelly shared. "When the Hivemind first formed, Collin and I bonded over books like Runaways, Young Avengers, and the original NYX – stories that showcased that tense, wonderful place where the mundane world and marvels collided. And no book has embodied that more in recent years than Ms. Marvel – Kamala Khan is one of the most definitive protagonists in the Marvel canon, and we're deeply honored to be inheriting the character from Iman [Vellani] and Sabir [Pirzada], while chronicling a whole new phase in her growth as a young adult."

"The opportunity to take on these characters is both an incredible challenge and an amazing honor," Lanzing added. "Sophie, Anole, and Prodigy have been personal favorites since their time on the New Mutants and New X-Men – in a sense, we've become who we are right alongside them. And returning Laura to NYX – while in a radically different context that centers her heroism over her victimhood – feels like the chance to really bring the character full circle and help her grow into the next phase of her life."

"I was a big fan of Joe Quesada and John Middleton's version, so I was thrilled when Editor Annalise Bissa asked me to draw NYX!" Mortarino said. "I'm so glad to have the opportunity to work on characters like X-23 and Ms. Marvel, and NYC is a location that I love, so I'm eager to deliver the city vibes that I would see in books like Daredevil and Spider-Man! I've been really enjoying Jackson and Collin's scripts, and I can't wait to bring them to life!"

NYX goes on sale July 24th. Let us know your thoughts on the team's cast in the comments!