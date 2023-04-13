Marvel Zero Sets up the Next X-Men and Spider-Man Stories
The most anticipated Marvel Comics story arcs of the year begin on Free Comic Book Day 2023. On May 6th, readers can collect previously announced free titles Avengers/X-Men #1 — featuring essential lead-in stories to the return of Uncanny Avengers and the Fall of X era of X-Men — and Spider-Man/Venom #1, setting the stage for upcoming bombshell issues of The Amazing Spider-Man and Venom. The free titles will return to shops in July as the all-new Marvel Zero #1, a giant-sized one-shot deluxe edition collecting both Free Comic Book Day 2023 Gold titles with never-before-seen bonus material, including preview art, design sketches, and more.
Marvel Zero offers readers entry points into The Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, Uncanny Avengers, X-Men and two new projects from acclaimed Avengers and Fantastic Four writer Jonathan Hickman: Ultimate Invasion with artist Bryan Hitch and G.O.D.S. with artist Valerio Schiti. The one-shot goes on sale July 5th, one week before Fall of X officially begins in the over-sized X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 one-shot.
In Marvel Zero #1:
- Spidey faces a new villain, while two classic villains return, setting the stage for the explosive upcoming story arcs in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!
- If you thought you knew how Venom fit into the history of the Marvel Universe, prepare to be proved WRONG with a shocking story that sets up the next huge epic coming to VENOM!
- FALL OF X begins! A new threat to mutantkind emerges while the X-Men's HELLFIRE GALA is in full swing-one with a very familiar visage!
- And with the world in disarray, the moment calls for a new alliance between heroes both mutant and otherwise-the all-new UNCANNY AVENGERS!
- Previews of Jonathan Hickman's two new Marvel projects, ULTIMATE INVASION with Bryan Hitch and G.O.D.S. with Valerio Schiti!
Below, take a peek at the stories previewed in Marvel Zero #1 (on sale July 5th) and learn more about Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2023 titles.
Marvel Zero #1
MARVEL ZERO
Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN, & JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by PATRICK GLEASON, CAFU, JOSH CASSARA, JAVIER GARRON, VALERIO SCHITI, & BRYAN HITCH
Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
On Sale 7/5
Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X! First, X-MEN masterminds Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara give fans a peek at the drama to come at this year's Hellfire Gala and reveal the surprising fate of Captain Krakoa. Then, superstar artist Javier Garrón joins Duggan for a story that features the rise of Stark Sentinels and lays the groundwork for an uncanny new team book launching later this year. Plus, meet Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti at the crossroads of science and magic with a sneak peek at their upcoming mystery project!
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 [GOLD TITLE]
Written by GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA, JAVIER GARRÓN & VALERIO SCHITI
Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN
Free Comic Book Day 2023: Spider-Man/Venom #1
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will web-sling readers into the exciting developments currently taking place in the world of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom! First, see Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason unleash the full fury of Peter Parker's new spidey suit and reveal the exciting plans for one of Spider-Man's fiercest foes. Then, witness a symbiote experiment gone horribly wrong and the creation of a terrifying new enemy for Venom in a story by writer Al Ewing and new VENOM artist CAFU. Plus, a surprising preview of new Marvel saga just on the horizon by two of Marvel's top creators!
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 [GOLD TITLE]
Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, & MORE
Art by PATRICK GLEASON, CAFU, & MORE
Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
Ultimate Invasion #1
ULTIMATE INVASION #1 (OF 4)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH
Foil Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH
Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR
On Sale 6/21
G.O.D.S. #1
G.O.D.S. #1
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by VALERIO SCHITI
Colors by MARTE GRACIA
On Sale Fall 2023