Marvel Zero Sets up the Next X-Men and Spider-Man Stories

Marvel Zero #1 MARVEL ZERO

Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN, & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by PATRICK GLEASON, CAFU, JOSH CASSARA, JAVIER GARRON, VALERIO SCHITI, & BRYAN HITCH

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 7/5

Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X! First, X-MEN masterminds Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara give fans a peek at the drama to come at this year's Hellfire Gala and reveal the surprising fate of Captain Krakoa. Then, superstar artist Javier Garrón joins Duggan for a story that features the rise of Stark Sentinels and lays the groundwork for an uncanny new team book launching later this year. Plus, meet Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti at the crossroads of science and magic with a sneak peek at their upcoming mystery project! FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 [GOLD TITLE]

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA, JAVIER GARRÓN & VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

Free Comic Book Day 2023: Spider-Man/Venom #1 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will web-sling readers into the exciting developments currently taking place in the world of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom! First, see Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason unleash the full fury of Peter Parker's new spidey suit and reveal the exciting plans for one of Spider-Man's fiercest foes. Then, witness a symbiote experiment gone horribly wrong and the creation of a terrifying new enemy for Venom in a story by writer Al Ewing and new VENOM artist CAFU. Plus, a surprising preview of new Marvel saga just on the horizon by two of Marvel's top creators! FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 [GOLD TITLE]

Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, & MORE

Art by PATRICK GLEASON, CAFU, & MORE

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Ultimate Invasion #1 ULTIMATE INVASION #1 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Foil Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Colors by ALEX SINCLAIR

On Sale 6/21