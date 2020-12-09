Marvel Just Made The X-Men A Cosmic-Level Threat

✖

Marvel just made the X-Men and their fellow mutants a cosmic-level threat, thanks to the game-changing events of Marvel's new X-Men title S.W.O.R.D. In S.W.O.R.D. #1 (now on sale), the X-Men and their mutant nation of Krakoa unveil the latest extension of their sovereign nation: the old S.W.O.R.D. the orbital station, which the Summers clan (Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Cable) claimed for the X-Men during the events of the "X of Swords" crossover. However, the bold advancements SWORD director Abigail Brand and her team of mutants have achieved on the station will shake the balance of cosmic power in the Marvel Universe!

Warning: Marvel's S.W.O.R.D. #1 SPOILERS Follow!

One of the biggest pieces of intrigue in Marvel's House of X reboot of the X-Men has been the method of mutant immortality developed on the Krakoa nation: The Five. The X-Men have figured out a way to combine the powers of several unique mutants to create a resurrection process that allows any mutant to be re-created after death, with their mind and powers all "downloaded" from backups. That concept has snowballed into the larger idea of Krakoa's mutants finding even more bold ways to combine and sequence their powers, whether it be for combat or the more... expansive vision that Abigail Brand is going for.

The crux of S.W.O.R.D. #1 is Abigail Brand showing Magneto her new concept that builds on The Five: The Six. Using another combination of unlikely mutant abilities (from some surprising returning characters), Brand essentially creates a mutant expedition team capable of traveling to the most extreme cosmic regions of the Marvel multiverse - and bring artifacts back with them. In fact, this first expedition that Brand puts together results in Krakoa getting some kind of pyramid object from the depths of creation itself, that they intend to use for the benefit of Krakoa and mutantkind.

However, in accomplishing this impossible feat, Krakoa may have just put a massive target on mutantkind's back.

As Eden Fesi/Manifold says, upon returning from the cosmic realm, alongside The Six: "Sooo we... we just broke some laws. Cosmic ones..."

The X-Men now have the power to locate, travel to, and retrieve any cosmic power across the Marvel Multiverse that they can get their hands on. We've seen time again (Cosmic Cubes, Infinity Stones, and the like...) that when mortal beings tend to tamper with big cosmic powers, the universe tends to take notice - and not in a friendly way.

S.W.O.R.D. #1 is now on sale through Marvel Comics.