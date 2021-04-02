Marvel's New Predator Comic Series Delayed

✖

Marvel Comics recently revealed their new Predator comic series, and expectations were high after the successful debut of Alien #1. Unfortunately, a few days after the solicitations for Predator went live Marvel has cancelled those orders, and they also cancelled orders for their Marvel vs Predator variant covers, which were set to hit in May, and the Predator Omnibus, which collects Dark Horse Comics' Predator comics into one ultimate collection (via Bleeding Cool). The series and the Marvel vs Predator variant covers have been rescheduled for November of this year, but the Omnibus does not have a new date as of yet.

There's no reason as to why revealed by Marvel yet, but it will likely have an impact on Marvel's bottom line for May and June. Alien #1 ended up pulling in over 300,000 orders, so you would assume predator would pull in a similar number, and the variant cover program was set to cover 20 different books, including Wolverine, X-Men, Thor, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Black Cat, Spider-Man, and more.

We'll keep you posted on what Marvel says about the delay, but in the meantime, you can find the official description below for Predator and the delayed variant covers.

"HUNT. KILL. REPEAT. In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed!"

- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 65 CORY SMITH PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210611

- IMMORTAL HULK 46 KEOWN PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210635

- STRANGE ACADEMY 10 RON LIM PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210644

- BLACK CAT 6 MAYHEW PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210619

- FANTASTIC FOUR 32 SUPERLOG PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210545

- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 14 SPROUSE PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210627

- HEROES REBORN 2 GIST PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210513

- SPIDER-WOMAN 12 RYP PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210617

- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 66 DELL'OTTO PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210615

- CHAMPIONS 7 RAMOS PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210646

- DAREDEVIL 30 SIENKIEWICZ PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210632

- THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES 2 JUNGGEUN YOON PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210569

- WOLVERINE 12 HOTZ PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210596

- BLACK WIDOW 7 ANDOLFO PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210630

- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 26 DE LULIS PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210622

- X-MEN 20 STOKOE PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) MAR210600

- IRON MAN ANNUAL 1 BENNETT PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) APR210732

- CAPTAIN AMERICA 30 COELLO PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) APR210915

- CAPTAIN MARVEL 29 NORD PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) APR210910

- THOR 15 RAHZZAH PREDATOR VARIANT (WDC) APR210933

Are you bummed about the Predator delay? Let us know in the comments!