Predator Series Coming From Marvel

✖

Marvel surprised everyone when they announced that the worlds of Aliens and Predator would be coming back under the Marvel umbrella. We previously knew of the Aliens project, but now the Predator is getting in on the fun, as Marvel has revealed the first look at Predator #1. The series will be written by Ed Brisson (Uncanny X-Men, X-Force) and drawn by artist Kev Walker (Doctor Strange), and will hit stores this June (via Newsarama).

As you can see in the impressive covers below, Marvel is going all out with the launch of the series, starting with a cover by Leinil Francis Yu that looks as if it jumped straight off the big screen.

(Photo: Marvel)

The second stunning cover is by artist Philip Tan, and if you looking for something poster-worthy then you just found it. Featuring the Predator in an action pose with a row of skulls behind them and the rather disturbing up-close face shot, it's something to behold.

The series is set just a few years further into our future and is set in the same continuity of the movies, with Marvel describing the series as "a violent, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the Predator saga."

(Photo: Marvel)

That's a tall order, but we're eager to see what Marvel has planned for the iconic character, and you can find the official description below.

"Hunt. Kill. Repeat. In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is."

In addition to the covers by Leinil Francis Yu and Philip Tan will also feature covers by Peach Momoko, Ryan Bryan, Ron Lim, David Finch, Inhyuk Lee, Rahzzah, and Skottie Young.

As for when Predator and Aliens will crossover, we'll just have to wait and see, but it does seem like it is in Marvel's plans. Once Predator can get its legs underneath it, it seems the confrontation between these two forces is only a matter of time.

Predator #1 hits comic stores on June 9th.

Are you excited for the new Predator series? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!