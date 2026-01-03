Marvel’s Ultimate Endgame Writer Explains The Maker’s Shocking Transformation (And The Utopia Nobody Expected)

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe will soon be coming to an end, and the journey to that final destination begins in the pages of Ultimate Endgame #1. There’s a lot to process, as the issue spotlights events that are happening all over the world in the seconds before the barrier drops and The Maker’s city can finally be accessed, and that’s all before we even get to what happens in the city itself. ComicBook had the chance to speak with Ultimate Endgame writer Deniz Camp all about the shocking discovery the heroes make once they are inside the city’s walls.

Those who have read Ultimate Endgame #1 know that Iron Lad, Spider-Man, Doom, and America all make their way into the city once the barrier finally drops, and they are truly stunned by the grimy and dystopian environment they find themselves in. They are even more stunned to find that The Maker has actually become the city, and it’s a pretty disturbing scene. Camp wanted to make sure that after 2000 years, the city the heroes find wasn’t anything as they would expect, and the same goes for readers.

“I thought with 2,000 years, you know, like something radical had to be different about The Maker. What’s been going on, and you’ll find out what’s exactly what’s been going on in issue two. You see hints of it, but we’ll kind of explain the history of the city in issue two of Endgame,” Camp said. “I knew that everything had to be transformed and I knew, if logically I was expecting, myself as a reader, they had 2,000 years. It was already a super futuristic city. What’s that gonna look like? And it’s not that. And I hope, you know, it’s there for the surprise of it, but it also kind of ties into the thematic arc of the universe and the book that, that maybe The Maker’s utopia isn’t much of a utopia kind of a thing, and you’ll learn more about it as it goes on.”

Ultimate Endgame Rewrites The Book On The Maker

As Camp mentioned, with 2000 years since disappearing behind the barrier, many expected some sort of utopia when the barrier finally came down. As we see in Ultimate Endgame #1, that’s far from the case, but that unexpected change extends to The Maker as well, and the series sets about crafting one of the deadliest and somewhat disturbing takes on the character yet.

“I knew that I wanted to transform The Maker in a significant way because just 2000 years is so long, and he’s such a radical character, that we needed a new take on the character. Even in the flashback, I tried to do that with really emphasizing the malleability element of the character. The Reed Richards-ness. There’s Mr. Fantastic stuff that was so great in some of the earlier Ultimate runs. You know, there’s a great run with Fialkov and Giandomenico. They had this kind of goopy, disgusting Maker and I wanted to bring some of that back and some of the body horror stuff that I think is part of the appeal,” Camp said.

Now The Maker is the city itself, and with a lethal legion at his command, it’s going to be even more difficult to get this mission done. It was always going to be hard to make happen, but at this rate, the heroes will be lucky to even get close to their ultimate goal.

Ultimate Endgame #1 is in comic stores now.

