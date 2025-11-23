The Ultimate Universe Is Ending, But Marvel Just Assured its Immortality

If Marvel Comics’ fan-favourite Ultimate Universe has to end, it’s going out on its own terms. Ever since the news about the Ultimate line’s impending cancellation broke over the summer, readers have been in disbelief. Why end such a beloved line when the books are still incredibly popular? As disappointed as fans are, many of the creative teams behind Marvel’s Ultimate books have also spoken out, expressing their bewilderment. Deniz Camp, the writer behind The Ultimates, has been one of the most outspoken, giving fans readers as much insight into the behind-the-scenes process as possible.

But now the Ultimate Universe is approaching its final act. The Maker’s release is nigh, and the heroes of the Ultimate Universe are about to face the greatest threat they’ve ever seen. While all the Ultimate books have all been great, The Ultimates and its themes of resistance and collaboration have truly defined the core message of this entire line. As the series heads into its final act, Tony Stark addresses the world and delivers a message not just to his audience, but to the readers themselves.

Iron Lad Tells The World (And Us Readers) What Being an Ultimate Really Means

The Ultimates has followed Iron Lad and his associates, trying to prepare the world for the Maker’s return once he escapes his two-year imprisonment. Though they had tried to assemble an army of powerful heroes via the distribution of ‘origin boxes’, that was a non-starter, and midway through their mission, the team pivoted towards making the Ultimates into something that could make an actual change in the world. They formed an underground, decentralized network that brought in everyone who wanted to know the truth about the Maker’s world and gave them the knowledge and means to resist.

It was their most effective approach, and with time almost up, it was time for Tony to activate the resistance. In The Ultimates #18 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, Iron Lad sends a message throughout the Earth, broadcasting on television and live-streaming on everyone’s personal devices. Stark talks about the reality of the world and the desire to escape it, and how control of their lives has been robbed by those at the top. While the Maker’s council fumes at the message, Iron Lad strikes a chord among the people of the world.

Iron Lad gets blunt and tells the world that to survive what’s coming and to actually improve things, everyone needs to help. He reaffirms that being an Ultimate isn’t about powers, but resisting fascism and totalitarianism in all its forms. For some, that might be engaging in direct conflict, while others might be able to organize strikes. Iron Lad tells the world there’s no right way to resist, but that resisting in and of itself is what makes one an Ultimate. Iron Lad ends his message with a call for collective action and tells everyone who can to fight back.

The Ultimates #18 is a Message for All of Us

I think my biggest fear when I first heard The Ultimates was ending was that it was going to have an unsatisfying conclusion or that the final few issues would be rushed or undercut. It’s been such a great series; the last thing I wanted for it was to go out with a whimper due to Marvel deciding (for whatever reason) to end the entire Ultimate line. But this issue and the message Iron Lad delivers were so damn strong. Honestly, I feel confident in saying this speech just ensured that The Ultimates is never going to be forgotten.

Maybe I’m showing my biases here, but this book resonates in a lot of ways. Here, we have a hero saying what many are thinking. Reality sucks, the people at the top have set up a rigged game we can’t win, and the existing power structures are exploiting those at the bottom. Yes, Iron Lad is talking to his world about his Earth’s particular problems. But with as many panels of Tony speaking directly to the reader as this issue has, it really feels like his message was meant for us.

The Ultimates has always been upfront with its subject matter. It’s an unabashedly antifascist tale that has strong themes of collective agency, resistance, and class consciousness. Personally, I think that’s why this book has done so well in sales and why it’s constantly regarded as one of the Ultimate line’s best stories. While Marvel Comics has had a lot of books with a lot of progressive messaging, this is a story that speaks up over the imaginary stories to say ‘Here’s the reality and here’s what you can do’.

I hate knowing how little time this book has left. But I can take comfort in the fact that Camp and Frigeri went all out with this issue. Not many comics would have dedicated an entire issue to a rallying cry, much less one that doubles as an impassioned speech to the reader. But The Ultimates did, and it worked. This was an incredible comic to read, and I have a strong feeling that years after this iteration of the Ultimate Universe is gone, Marvel fans will look back on this issue as one of the line’s strongest.

