Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 First Look Revealed

The next edition of Marvel's Voices will celebrate Black History Month with a host of stories featuring Patriot, Storm, Black Panther, and many more. Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 follows previous entries in the popular anthology series, highlighting heroes from different backgrounds and ethnicities. Joining these iconic characters are all-star creators and rising talents, some of whom will make their Marvel Comics debut. With a few weeks before the release of Marvel's Voices: Legends #1, the publisher has revealed a first look at the one-shot teasing some of the stories to come before it drops right before Black History Month.

The first look at Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 includes a Patriot story by writer David F. Walker and artist Eder Messias; Misty Knight (who is celebrating her 50th anniversary) and Colleen Wing by writer Justina Ireland and artist Karen Darboe; Michael Collins' Deathlok by TV writer Ezra Claytan Daniels and artist Sean Damien Hill; and Storm and Black Panther by writer and poet Sheree Renée Thomas and artist Julian Shaw.

You can find a breakdown of each of the Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 stories below, as well as the first look pages. The one-shot goes on sale January 31, 2024.