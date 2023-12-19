Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 First Look Revealed
Patriot, Misty Knight, Storm and Black Panther star in the first look at Marvel's Voices: Legends #1.
The next edition of Marvel's Voices will celebrate Black History Month with a host of stories featuring Patriot, Storm, Black Panther, and many more. Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 follows previous entries in the popular anthology series, highlighting heroes from different backgrounds and ethnicities. Joining these iconic characters are all-star creators and rising talents, some of whom will make their Marvel Comics debut. With a few weeks before the release of Marvel's Voices: Legends #1, the publisher has revealed a first look at the one-shot teasing some of the stories to come before it drops right before Black History Month.
The first look at Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 includes a Patriot story by writer David F. Walker and artist Eder Messias; Misty Knight (who is celebrating her 50th anniversary) and Colleen Wing by writer Justina Ireland and artist Karen Darboe; Michael Collins' Deathlok by TV writer Ezra Claytan Daniels and artist Sean Damien Hill; and Storm and Black Panther by writer and poet Sheree Renée Thomas and artist Julian Shaw.
You can find a breakdown of each of the Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 stories below, as well as the first look pages. The one-shot goes on sale January 31, 2024.
MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGENDS #1
- Writer David F. Walker and artist Eder Messias bring Patriot back to the spotlight with a bold tale of corruption, abuse and the hope that springs eternal! Locked in a fierce showdown with Crossbones, Elijah Bradley has to explore his own family's legacy and remind himself of his heroic destiny in order to save the day!
- Writer Justina Ireland and artist Karen Darboe kick off Misty Knight's milestone year with an action-packed Daughters of the Dragon adventure! See why Misty Knight and Colleen Wing are one of the best duos in the Marvel Universe as they take down crime in style!
- TV writer Ezra Claytan Daniels (Doom Patrol) makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Sean Damien Hill (Bishop: War College)! Michael Collins has always used his Deathlok abilities to be a force for good. Now, after an epic battle, he lies broken beyond repair. To continue the fight, he'll be forced to make a game-changing decision!
- Award-winning writer and poet Sheree Renée Thomas makes her Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Julian Shaw with a glimpse at a bright future for one of Marvel's most prominent romances—Storm and Black Panther!
- Plus an introduction by Eisner Award winning and best-selling author John Jennings, creator spotlights, and more!