Marvel's Weapon X-Men Assembles Team of Multiverse Wolverines

Wolverines... assemble! Before Hugh Jackman's adamantium-clawed mutant slices into the MCU multiverse in Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is SNIKT-ing into the Wolver-Verse. Weapon X-Men, written by Christos Gage (Avengers Academy) and drawn by Yildiray Cinar (X-Men Red), spins out of this week's The Original X-Men #1 by Gage and artist Greg Land. (That one-shot sees the Jean Grey Phoenix from an alternate reality recruit the time-displaced younger mutants — Marvel Girl, Cyclops, Beast, Angel, and Iceman — on a mission to stop a threat to the multiverse: Dark Phoenix and her team of world-conquering X-Men.)

And then, in March 2024, Weapon X-Men assembles a team of Wolverines from the multiverse to face a threat so great that the Phoenix alone cannot stop it. They are:

Old Man Logan , the Wolverine of the Wastelands who comes from a future where Earth's mightiest heroes have been slaughtered

, the Wolverine of the Wastelands who comes from a future where Earth's mightiest heroes have been slaughtered Age of Apocalypse Wolverine , the one-handed Weapon X of Earth-295

, the one-handed Weapon X of Earth-295 Zombie Wolverine , the best there is at eating brains

, the best there is at eating brains Earth X Wolverine , the wild Wolverine of Earth-9997

, the wild Wolverine of Earth-9997 Jane Howlett, a new female Wolverine from Earth-1281

"Getting a chance to continue to explore the Marvel Multiverse in the pages of Weapon X-Men with the amazing Yildiray Çinar is the perfect Christmas gift!" Gage said in a statement announcing the four-issue series. "A team of nothing but Wolverines...one of whom, Jane Howlett, has never been seen before? Against a threat from the pages of Original X-Men? With Yildiray Çinar, whose character acting is as brilliant as his action scenes and who has a George Perez-level of skill with crowds? Moving from one alternate Earth to another? Sign me up! We are packing a TON of action, story, character moments, pathos, and sometimes literally earth-shattering moments into these four issues, so don't miss it!"

WEAPON X-MEN #1 (OF 4)

Written by Christos Gage

Art by Yildiray Cinar

Cover by Dike Ruan

On Sale 3/6

A Multiverse of Logans bands together! He's the best there is at what he does, in every universe he does it in... and this job is too big for just one of him. Wolverines from across the Multiverse converge to take on a foe even the Phoenix fears! But with friends like Old Man Logan, Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, Zombie Wolverine, Earth X Wolverine, and newcomer Jane Howlett of Earth-1281, who needs enemies?



Meanwhile, Marvel celebrates Wolverine's 50th anniversary in 2024 with the Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine variant cover series and pits Logan against his feral archenemy — the savage Sabretooth — in the 10-part Sabretooth War storyline that begins in writers Benjamin Percy and Victor LaVelle's Wolverine #41 in January. That story culminates in the landmark Wolverine issue #50 later in 2024.

