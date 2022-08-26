Marvel's Voices to Introduce New Latinx Character to the Marvel Universe

A new character is joining the Marvel Universe in a Marvel's Voices one-shot celebrating Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month. Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 highlights Latin and Latinx creators and characters, and the latest installment in the Marvel's Voices series will continue that tradition. Recognizable creators along with new talent making their Marvel Comics debuts will all take part, with Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 featuring five new stories. One of those stories will see the introduction of a new Latinx character named Chimera. Marvel won't divulge if Chimera is a hero or villain, but she'll tangle with an existing legacy hero named White Tiger.

Covers and the first look at Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 show off the many heroes and characters involved in the one-shot, including Chimera, Miles Morales, America Chavez, Nova, and more. The breakdown of the five stories fans can find in Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 is below:

Sam Alexander's Nova soars through the cosmos in a story from legendary creator Fabian Nicieza and artist Paco Medina.

Miles Morales faces a musically-powered adversary from writer Edgar Delgado and artist Luis Morocho, who is making his Marvel Comics debut.

Award-winning author Alex Segura (Edge of Spider-Verse) and artist Rogê Antônio collaborate on a story featuring White Tiger, who will cross paths with the new character Chimera. Paco Medina also provides a design variant cover of Chimera to give curious readers a closer-look at her costume.

Novelist Zoraida Córdova and artist Yasmín Flores Montañez send X-Men character Shark-Girl against the King of Atlantis, Namor.

Sci-fi/fantasy author Carlos Hernandez makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Marcelo Costa, as they bring America Chavez home to defend her community against a strange threat.

Hector Navarro pens an introduction in Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1, and Fabian Nicieza is interviewed to discuss Marvel's history of inclusion.

Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 goes on sale September 28th. Covers and a first look at the stories inside can be found below.