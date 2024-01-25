Marvel's Voices: Legends Celebrates Black History Month With Patriot's Return, Black Panther's Future, and More (Exclusive)

Some of Marvel's most decorated superheroes get the spotlight in Marvel's Voices: Legends #1. The special one-shot is in celebration of Black History Month, with an all-star list of creators and rising talents coming together to help expand the stories of the publisher's Black superheroes. From iconic figures like Black Panther and Storm to younger heroes like Patriot, Marvel's Voices: Legends has something for every Marvel reader young and old. Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 arrives in stores right before Black History Month kicks off, and we have the exclusive preview of the tales that are awaiting fans.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Marvel's Voices: Legends #1, featuring stories by David F. Walker, Eder Messias, Jonas Trindade, and Andrew Dalhouse; Sheree Renée Thomas, Julian Shaw, and Carlos Lopez; Ezra Claytan Daniels, Sean Damien Hill, Oren Junior, and Espen Grundetjern; and Justina Ireland, Karen S. Darboe, and Carlos Lopez. Some of the creators making their Marvel Comics debut in the Legends one-shot include TV writer Ezra Claytan Daniels (Doom Patrol) and award-winning writer and poet Sheree Renée Thomas.

First up we have the Young Avenger Patriot making his return to fight the villainous mercenary Crossbones, the Daughters of the Dragon Misty Knight and Colleen Wing on a stakeout, Michael Collins' Deathlok rumbling with Magnum Force, and a potential happy ending for Black Panther and Storm in Marvel's far-flung future.

The exclusive preview of Marvel's Voices: Legends #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 31st.